Empty stands at SIC: Sepang CEO wants to reignite the fan experience at the national circuit

Despite the thrilling action on the track, the challenge lies in filling the stands and enhancing spectator engagement.

The electrifying action that unfolded on the track during Round 2 of the Malaysia Championship Series at Sepang this past weekend was absolutely thrilling.

However, it was disheartening to see so few spectators in the stands to witness the excitement.

The sight of empty seats throughout the three days of racing was truly perplexing, especially considering that entry to the main grandstand was free.

Despite achieving a milestone with record-breaking participation of 54 cars across four categories, the lack of fan interest remains a pressing issue.

The Vibes has taken it upon itself to shed light on this problem.

Sepang International Circuit's CEO, Azhan Shafriman Hanif, acknowledged the need for more efforts in promoting the series. "While I'm pleased with the increased driver participation this weekend, we must strive to bring more people to the stands," he stated.

"We need to provide additional attractions and activities that give spectators a reason to come to Sepang. My team and I will investigate how to increase the spectatorship at the circuit."

The Malaysia Championship Series features thrilling touring car racing, showcasing heavily modified road-going cars across four categories.

It serves as a platform for young local drivers to prove their skills and even attracts seasoned veterans like Malaysia's former Formula One driver, Alex Yoong.

Moreover, the series has an international appeal, with participants coming from neighbouring ASEAN countries and even as far as Latin America.

Azhan recognizes the need for better promotion and marketing of the race. "To be honest, we need to work harder in terms of promoting and marketing this race to the fans," he admitted.

"At the moment, our shout-outs are done via our social media and press releases for our friends in the media. What we need to do better in the coming rounds is to provide additional things for the spectators, especially in terms of food and beverage options. We also need to provide them with activities to do outside (of the race) and so on, but these are the things that we need to improve,."

In order to bolster the race, Azhan is actively seeking corporate sponsors and partners. "One of the things that we might be looking at further in the near future is to get more corporate companies or sponsors to come in to support the race," he emphasized.

"As you can see the participation is very good, I think the viewership on Facebook and also YouTube is also good." – The Vibes.

With two more rounds of racing to come, including Round 3 from August 25-27 and the final round from September 22-24, there is still an opportunity to revitalize the fan experience and make the Malaysia Championship Series a resounding success.