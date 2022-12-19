Energy Commission wants all EV charge point operators to obtain license

The Energy Commission (EC) has 'suggested' that all charge point operators or CPOs apply for the Electric Vehicle Charging System license (EVCS).

Used for the purpose of installing EV charging systems, the license will be needed by all charge point operators in the future as well as those that are already operating to date. And they have to apply for the EVCS by 31 March 2023.

License to cover safety & technical aspects

The reason why EC is pushing for all charge point operators to apply for the EVCS boils down to standardising the services as well as safety. As more and more EV charging stations are popping up across the country, safety in terms of operations and structure should be imperative, especially when dealing with high levels of electricity.

According to Bernama, the license will grant the CPOs to conduct 'electricity supply activities' for commercial uses for 10 years based on location. Those who fail to do so by 31 March 2023 may face prosecutions under Section 37(5) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447) which states:

Any person who, in contravention of section 9, supplies electricity from an installation to or for the use of any person commits an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand ringgit, and to a further fine not exceeding one thousand ringgit for every day or part of a day during which the offence continues after conviction.

First EVCS license issued to Gentari

*Image credit: EV Connection

We've previously reported that the first publically-available 350kW DC fast charging station in Southeast Asia was opened for business earlier this month at X Park Sunway Serene, Petaling Jaya. It was the first charging station to receive the EVCS license, which was followed by the one launched at the Bangi Golf Resort.

More charging stations by several companies will be unveiled in the near future to accommodate the rising number of EVs and PHEVs here in Malaysia, which is why regulation on safety should be a point of concern since the cars that use these particular services aren't exactly cheap. With that in mind, the license does not regulate things like charging rates. That will most likely come later in the future, with a helping hand from our beloved Malaysian government.