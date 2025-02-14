Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Eni sparks fresh F1 comeback via Renault, Alpine partnership

Eni sparks fresh F1 comeback via Renault, Alpine partnership

Auto News
 | 

Eni sparks fresh F1 comeback via Renault, Alpine partnership

Eni, Renault Group, and BWT Alpine Formula One Team have announced a new strategic partnership that aims to drive innovation in sustainable mobility and energy solutions on and off the racetrack.

This collaboration not only marks the return of Eni to Formula One (known previously under the AGIP brand) after more than two decades but also reunites the Italian energy giant with Team Enstone, now known as BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

The partnership will see Eni and Renault Group explore synergies in mobility and energy sectors, focusing on providing sustainable transport solutions and enhancing customer experiences. The two companies will jointly work on developing electric mobility infrastructure, smart mobility services, and energy supply solutions.

One of the first outcomes of this partnership will be the acquisition of Renault vehicles by Enjoy, Enilive’s car-sharing service. In a significant move for motorsport, BWT Alpine Formula One Team has jettisonned Castrol and announced that Eni will become its Official Energy and Fuel Partner under a multi-year agreement

This marks Eni’s return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, where the company last partnered with Benetton in 2000. The collaboration will also involve testing new bio-gasoline products for racing purposes, aligning with Formula One's pursuit of increased use of sustainably-produced race fuel.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, emphasised the importance of this partnership, stating, “This agreement allows Eni and Renault Group to combine our industrial and technological leadership to develop new pathways in sustainable transport. The introduction of bio-gasoline testing through BWT Alpine Formula One Team is a testament to F1’s commitment to cutting-edge engine technology and performance.”

Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor for BWT Alpine Formula One Team, expressed his pride in welcoming Eni back to Formula One, noting, “Eni has played a significant role in our team’s history and Formula One. Our shared goals in energy efficiency, sustainability, and bio-gasoline development make this partnership exciting for both on-track performance and off-track innovations.”

As a Premium Partner, Eni’s branding will feature prominently on the A525, BWT Alpine’s 2025 F1 challenger, as well as on the drivers' race overalls and helmets. The full driver lineup will be revealed at the F175 Launch Event at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, 2025.

Related Tags
Eni 2025 Agip F1 Formula 1 Renault Alpine BWT Fuel Racing Partnership
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now