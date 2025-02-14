Eni sparks fresh F1 comeback via Renault, Alpine partnership

Eni, Renault Group, and BWT Alpine Formula One Team have announced a new strategic partnership that aims to drive innovation in sustainable mobility and energy solutions on and off the racetrack.

This collaboration not only marks the return of Eni to Formula One (known previously under the AGIP brand) after more than two decades but also reunites the Italian energy giant with Team Enstone, now known as BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

The partnership will see Eni and Renault Group explore synergies in mobility and energy sectors, focusing on providing sustainable transport solutions and enhancing customer experiences. The two companies will jointly work on developing electric mobility infrastructure, smart mobility services, and energy supply solutions.

One of the first outcomes of this partnership will be the acquisition of Renault vehicles by Enjoy, Enilive’s car-sharing service. In a significant move for motorsport, BWT Alpine Formula One Team has jettisonned Castrol and announced that Eni will become its Official Energy and Fuel Partner under a multi-year agreement

This marks Eni’s return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, where the company last partnered with Benetton in 2000. The collaboration will also involve testing new bio-gasoline products for racing purposes, aligning with Formula One's pursuit of increased use of sustainably-produced race fuel.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, emphasised the importance of this partnership, stating, “This agreement allows Eni and Renault Group to combine our industrial and technological leadership to develop new pathways in sustainable transport. The introduction of bio-gasoline testing through BWT Alpine Formula One Team is a testament to F1’s commitment to cutting-edge engine technology and performance.”

Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor for BWT Alpine Formula One Team, expressed his pride in welcoming Eni back to Formula One, noting, “Eni has played a significant role in our team’s history and Formula One. Our shared goals in energy efficiency, sustainability, and bio-gasoline development make this partnership exciting for both on-track performance and off-track innovations.”

As a Premium Partner, Eni’s branding will feature prominently on the A525, BWT Alpine’s 2025 F1 challenger, as well as on the drivers' race overalls and helmets. The full driver lineup will be revealed at the F175 Launch Event at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, 2025.