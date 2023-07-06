ETCM introduces the new 2023 Nissan Serena J IMPUL

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) introduces the new Nissan Serena J IMPUL.

One of Malaysia's best-selling hybrid MPVs has become even more stylish and aggressive thanks to the introduction of the J IMPUL variant.

Developed in collaboration with IMPUL, the Serena J IMPUL enhances the Premium Highway Star package, by featuring a Japanese-made J IMPUL aerokit with chrome accents on the front and rear elevating its exterior with high-quality touches.

Chrome accents on the front bumper and a distinctive V-Motion grille add elegance, while chrome trims on the rear bumper distinguish the J IMPUL variant. The Japan-imported 18" IMPUL Millennium Y-spoke alloy wheels also provide a refined look to complete the exterior package.

The interior is business as usual, but the seats are wrapped in Nappa leather with a black-burgundy two-tone combination, showcasing a unique Japanese rock garden-inspired pattern and embroidered IMPUL logo.

Just like all Serenas, the J IMPUL retains one of the MPV's best features that make it a favourite among buyers. It offers unparalleled loading flexibility with the Dual Back Door and split tailgate. The Hands-Free Dual Power Sliding Doors make entering the vehicle easier when hands are full. Additional conveniences include 7 USB charging slots, pre-installed window mirror protectors, power door opening switches in the third row, and versatile cargo solutions.

The Serena J IMPUL is equipped with Goodyear Eagle F1 Sport ultra-high-performance tires, ensuring confident handling and a smooth ride. DynamicBraking helps enhances braking efficiency, while ActiveControl provides exceptional steering stability. Its efficient S-Hybrid powertrain combines a 2.0-litre MR20DD CVTC 4-cylinder engine with an electric motor power control, delivering impressive power and fuel efficiency.

The total system output of 150hp and 200Nm capably powers the seven-seater via a smooth XTRONIC CVT with Adaptive Shift Control. More importantly, it returns a remarkable fuel economy of 14.2km/l, equivalent to 852km on a full tank of fuel, according to ETCM.

With Nissan Intelligent Mobility 360° Safety Shield, the Serena J IMPUL also offers advanced safety features.

Intelligent Predictive Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking provide warnings and automatic braking to minimize collision risks. The Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning systems enhance urban manoeuvrability, while the Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection ensures safer parking. The Rear Cross Traffic Alert warns of approaching vehicles while reversing.

The all-new Nissan Serena J IMPUL is priced at RM169,888 and comes with a 3-year warranty or up to 100,000km (whichever comes first).