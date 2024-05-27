ETCM to launch first Nissan e-Power hybrid model in H2 2024, Nissan Kicks/Serena e-Power?

The Nissan brand here in Malaysia will be taking a big step into the automotive landscape using its latest e-Power hybrid technology.

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) recently showcased Nissan's e-Power drive system at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 in MAEPS Serdang together with a Nissan Kicks.

It's basically a car that is powered solely using an electric motor to drive the wheels and the petrol engine is used only to charge the lithium-ion batteries.

The whole setup consists of a lithium-ion battery, a high-power electric motor, inverter, generator, and an ICE engine with class-leading thermal efficiency, according to Nissan.

Compared to conventional hybrids, Nissan's e-Power system offers a quieter and more refined driving experience as its intelligent control system also regulates the engine's entire operation based on speed, road conditions, battery level, and more.

Nissan also claims that this e-Power drive system will respond and behave just like an electric car with instant torque delivery and the main function of the ICE engine also means that it'll have far lower emissions and overall running costs.

According to Khoo Cheng Pah, CEO of ETCM, "The transformation which the automotive industry is currently undergoing presents unique challenges and opportunities. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have no doubt captured the attention of consumers, but there are barriers to adoption in large numbers."

"As the first automotive brand to mass produce electric vehicles with the Nissan Leaf, a model which ETCM introduced back in 2013, we are ready to embark on another step in electrifying mobility for Malaysians through e-Power," added Khoo.

Going back to the Nissan Kicks on display at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, it is most likely that the Malaysian market will see the first e-POWER to come into the local market in the form of the Nissan Serena e-POWER.

It has been spotted several times testing on the roads since 2022 and with 129PS and 260Nm on tap, there's a very good chance that the sixth-generation Nissan Serena e-POWER will do pretty well in terms of sale.

We've seen the whole Nissan e-POWER drive system on display, so we can most likely expect to see a model launch sometime in the second half of 2024. Interesting? Indeed.