Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Even AI can't think of this, Suzuki Jimny 6x6 is a bizarre creation that you can own

Even AI can't think of this, Suzuki Jimny 6x6 is a bizarre creation that you can own

Auto News
 | 

Even AI can't think of this, Suzuki Jimny 6x6 is a bizarre creation that you can own

When you think of a 6-wheeled car, most people would immediately associate that layout with the iconic Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6, 

But this time, the same 6-wheel treatment has been given to a cult classic off-roader with a small engine but a big personality – the Suzuki Jimny.

This unique 6-wheeled Jimny was recently spotted on the Historics Auctioneers website and has since sparked a wave of interest across the internet. The owner, inspired by online renditions of the Jimny in 6x6 form, thought, "Why not?" and decided to make it a reality.

The Suzuki Jimny in question began life as a standard JDM Jimny, imported to the UK. It was then handed over to Mocho Fabrications, where the ambitious conversion began. A custom rear bed and new rear arches were crafted specifically for this project, along with a third axle sourced from another donor Jimny. Yes, that's right – two Jimnys were used to create this eye-catching 6-wheeler. Fans of Audi may also recognize the custom Nardo Grey finish, adding a touch of German luxury to this quirky off-roader.

Further upgrades include an upgraded Kenwood Apple CarPlay system, plush leather upholstery, and brand new all-terrain tires, complete with two spare wheels. However, while the third axle looks the part, it's not actually functional, which technically makes this a 6x4 Jimny rather than a true 6x6.

In Malaysia, the Jimny is only available with 4-wheels and specced as such:
- 1.5L 4cyl NA
- 100hp
- 130Nm
- 4-speed auto
- Part time AWD (with low and range transfer gear) 
- Ladder frame chassis 
- 3-link rigid axel 
 -RM 158,900
 

Related Tags
Suzuki jimny Suzuki Jimny G Wagon 6x6 6-wheels 6-wheeled 6-wheeld Suzuki Jimny 6 wheels 6 wheeled
Print

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now