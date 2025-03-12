Even AI can't think of this, Suzuki Jimny 6x6 is a bizarre creation that you can own

When you think of a 6-wheeled car, most people would immediately associate that layout with the iconic Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6,

But this time, the same 6-wheel treatment has been given to a cult classic off-roader with a small engine but a big personality – the Suzuki Jimny.

This unique 6-wheeled Jimny was recently spotted on the Historics Auctioneers website and has since sparked a wave of interest across the internet. The owner, inspired by online renditions of the Jimny in 6x6 form, thought, "Why not?" and decided to make it a reality.

The Suzuki Jimny in question began life as a standard JDM Jimny, imported to the UK. It was then handed over to Mocho Fabrications, where the ambitious conversion began. A custom rear bed and new rear arches were crafted specifically for this project, along with a third axle sourced from another donor Jimny. Yes, that's right – two Jimnys were used to create this eye-catching 6-wheeler. Fans of Audi may also recognize the custom Nardo Grey finish, adding a touch of German luxury to this quirky off-roader.

Further upgrades include an upgraded Kenwood Apple CarPlay system, plush leather upholstery, and brand new all-terrain tires, complete with two spare wheels. However, while the third axle looks the part, it's not actually functional, which technically makes this a 6x4 Jimny rather than a true 6x6.

In Malaysia, the Jimny is only available with 4-wheels and specced as such:

- 1.5L 4cyl NA

- 100hp

- 130Nm

- 4-speed auto

- Part time AWD (with low and range transfer gear)

- Ladder frame chassis

- 3-link rigid axel

-RM 158,900

