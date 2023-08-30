Experience the thrill of Honda's hybrid revolution at Carlist Drive Auto Fair!

When it comes to hybrid powertrains that packs a punch, Honda takes the crown. Just ask Max Verstappen - he knows the magic Honda can deliver on the race track. But guess what? That magic doesn't just stay on the race course. It spills right into the road in your everyday drive with the City RS e:HEV, Civic RS e:HEV, and HR-V RS e:HEV.



These babies are the stars of Honda Malaysia's electrified lineup, and they're not your average hybrids. With Honda's motorsports expertise, they're designed for the kind of sporty driving you'll love. All you have to do is, get behind the wheel to truly feel the difference.





But wait, there's more! It's not just the 'Gen H' hybrids there - Honda's also bringing the WR-V RS for visitors to test out.

Lucky for you, the opportunity awaits at the Carlist Drive Auto Fair this weekend! You test test drive the cars all you like. Mark your calendars for September 1st to 3rd, from 10 am to 8 pm, at the Setia Alam Convention Centre. You won't want to miss it.



And if you make a booking, you're in for a treat. Wanna win RM 4,000 in a lucky draw? All you need is a confirmed booking and approved loan application, and you're in the running. And even if you're just registering for the event, you're not going home empty-handed. You'll walk away with a Soundstream Anzuo headunit worth RM 2,600 (register before the event).



So, gear up for a weekend of hybrid excitement and a chance to take home some fantastic prizes. Honda's bringing the power, and all you need to do is show up!

