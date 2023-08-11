Explore Ingress Auto's Premium Selection: Exclusive low-mileage cars at their Damansara Showroom!

Ingress Auto is hosting an exclusive extravaganza at their breathtaking Damansara showroom, and you won't want to miss a single moment of it.

From the 19th to the 20th of August, BMW enthusiasts are invited to explore the Premium Selection range, featuring low mileage cars, including their renowned, luxurious and sporty sedans like the BMW 330e M Sport and BMW 530i M Sport.

Among the stunning lineup, you'll also find BMW's versatile Sports Activity Vehicle, the BMW X1 sDrive20i. This crossover has been praised for its exceptional value, offering a perfect blend of price, performance, practicality and interior space, making it a standout choice on Malaysian roads.

To make these already tempting cars even more irresistible, Ingress Auto is offering exclusive deals during the event. These include high trade-In value, attractive cash rebates, a comprehensive 360-Degree technical check, and a minimum 12-month BMW Premium Selection Warranty.

If you're interested in flexible and attractive repayment options, BMW Engage from BMW Financial Services will also be available at the Ingress Auto Damansara showroom. They will provide instant financing pre-approval and personalized advice to help you choose the most ideal financing plan.

Make your way to Ingress Auto Damansara on August 19th and 20th from 9 AM - 6 PM for the BMW experience of your dreams! Don't miss this opportunity to discover exceptional vehicles and take advantage of the exclusive offers. Follow Ingress Auto for more updates and be part of this extraordinary event!