Explore the overlooked Mazda3 1.5L's subtle charms at Carlist.my DRIVE Auto Fair 2023

In the bustling world of automotive offerings, there are those that shine brightly and those that lurk in the shadows. The Mazda3 1.5 L often finds itself in the latter category, overshadowed by its more prominent 2.0 L sibling. However, it shouldn't be this way as it has its own charm.

To be quite frank and straight to the point, the central inquiry looms large: Can the 1.5-litre engine, a modest performer on paper, effectively propel the Mazda3? Published horsepower and torque numbers may raise doubts, making interested buyers wonder if this product is worth the investment.

The seemingly diminutive naturally-aspirated Skyactiv-G engine boasts 118hp and 153Nm of torque. Although it could appear to be an easy pass, the perception changes once you're behind the wheel.

Available in either a Sedan or Liftback body type, the smaller-engined Mazda3 shines particularly well when navigating city roads, with enough grunt to facilitate smooth exits from corners and seamless integration into traffic flow.

The chassis setup also contributes to an impressive handling experience, maintaining control during hard cornering and on uneven or off-camber bends.

A standout feature of any Mazda3 however is build quality. Mazda's commitment to raising the bar is evident in the interior, where premium materials and meticulous attention to detail reign supreme.

Despite being the more affordable option, the Mazda3 1.5 L doesn't skimp on features that enhance your driving pleasure, like how the standard sound system delivers crisp audio. Connecting the sound system to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is also a breeze - a simple smartphone wire helps facilitate that.

The Mazda3 1.5 L may dwell in the shadow of its larger-engine counterpart, but it holds its own as a commendable option.

