Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Extra tough journey expected for those going back to Kelantan this Hari Raya

Extra tough journey expected for those going back to Kelantan this Hari Raya

Auto News
 | 

Extra tough journey expected for those going back to Kelantan this Hari Raya

Going back to Kelantan during the Hari Raya holiday period is one of the most gruelling journies anyone can face, and this year, that gruelling journey might turn into one of the toughest journies on record. 

The main entrance to the town of Gua Musang is expected to be overly congested as two roads have been closed for a month starting yesterday for the installation of bridge piles for the construction of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama Project (LTU).

Road Closure Kelantan Hari Raya 2023

JKR Jajahan Gua Musang said in a statement that the route at FT2747 KM3.9 (Simpang Hospital) up to KM2.4 (Taman Damar Bridge) and FT2745 KM0.8 (Under the Taman Damar Flyover) will be closed to all traffic in both directions.

JKR continued by saying that the road closure starts from March 29 to April 29 from 8 am to 7 pm. "Road users can use the alternative route FT008 through the front of Gua Musang District Police Headquarters (IPD), FT 2744 (in front of Gua Musang Hospital) and FT2746 (Jalan Pulai).

LTU road Kelantan

This road closure has not been the most pleasing of actions by JKR, which has prompted Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri (ADUN) Galas, Mohd. Syahbuddin Hashim to vent his frustration.

He hopes that the closure of the road can be temporarily postponed as the road closure will make it difficult for the local community to move, especially at the end of Ramadan as things ramp up towards Hari Raya.

The Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) project, when completed, is capable of reducing the travel time from Kuala Lumpur to Kelantan to 3 hours. It is expected to be completed in 2024. Perhaps next year will be a better year for returning Kelantanese.

*Main picture credit: Petra News

Related Tags
Kelantan Gua Musang Hari Raya LTU Lingkaran Tengah Utama
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Jom Raya bersama Vanzo

Jom Raya bersama Vanzo

Insights
Ferdinand  |  June 01, 2020
 ‘Selamat aidil fitri, Kepada saudara serta saudari, Setahun hanya sekali, Merayakan hari yang mulia ini’Since Hari Raya is for one month, we at ...

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party