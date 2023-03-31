Extra tough journey expected for those going back to Kelantan this Hari Raya

Going back to Kelantan during the Hari Raya holiday period is one of the most gruelling journies anyone can face, and this year, that gruelling journey might turn into one of the toughest journies on record.

The main entrance to the town of Gua Musang is expected to be overly congested as two roads have been closed for a month starting yesterday for the installation of bridge piles for the construction of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama Project (LTU).

JKR Jajahan Gua Musang said in a statement that the route at FT2747 KM3.9 (Simpang Hospital) up to KM2.4 (Taman Damar Bridge) and FT2745 KM0.8 (Under the Taman Damar Flyover) will be closed to all traffic in both directions.

JKR continued by saying that the road closure starts from March 29 to April 29 from 8 am to 7 pm. "Road users can use the alternative route FT008 through the front of Gua Musang District Police Headquarters (IPD), FT 2744 (in front of Gua Musang Hospital) and FT2746 (Jalan Pulai).

This road closure has not been the most pleasing of actions by JKR, which has prompted Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri (ADUN) Galas, Mohd. Syahbuddin Hashim to vent his frustration.

He hopes that the closure of the road can be temporarily postponed as the road closure will make it difficult for the local community to move, especially at the end of Ramadan as things ramp up towards Hari Raya.

The Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) project, when completed, is capable of reducing the travel time from Kuala Lumpur to Kelantan to 3 hours. It is expected to be completed in 2024. Perhaps next year will be a better year for returning Kelantanese.

*Main picture credit: Petra News