Fatal motorcycle accident on SUKE Expressway sparks outrage over reckless riding

The SUKE motorcycle tragedy has reignited concerns regarding motorcyclists who choose to travel in the opposite direction of traffic.

Tragedy struck today on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Expressway (SUKE) as a motorcyclist lost his life in a horrifying incident. A video shared on Twitter by @HezeriSamsuri captured the moment when the victim, in an attempt to avoid a rider travelling against traffic, lost control of his motorcycle on a ramp.

The impact threw him over the bridge, where he tragically landed on a safety barrier, resulting in instantaneous death. Reports from Berita Harian indicate that the victim was riding a powerful Ducati motorcycle.

The incident has reignited public anger on social media, directing criticism towards the dangerous riding behaviours exhibited by some motorcyclists, especially those who choose to travel in the opposite direction of traffic.

Ampang Jaya police chief Farouk Eshak confirmed that a report had been filed regarding the crash, and investigations are currently underway. More details will be disclosed as the investigation progresses, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.