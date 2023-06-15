Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Free Download – iCar Asia Limited
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Fatal motorcycle accident on SUKE Expressway sparks outrage over reckless riding

Fatal motorcycle accident on SUKE Expressway sparks outrage over reckless riding

Auto News
 | 

Fatal motorcycle accident on SUKE Expressway sparks outrage over reckless riding

The SUKE motorcycle tragedy has reignited concerns regarding motorcyclists who choose to travel in the opposite direction of traffic.

Tragedy struck today on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Expressway (SUKE) as a motorcyclist lost his life in a horrifying incident. A video shared on Twitter by @HezeriSamsuri captured the moment when the victim, in an attempt to avoid a rider travelling against traffic, lost control of his motorcycle on a ramp.

Motorcycle crash SUKE

The impact threw him over the bridge, where he tragically landed on a safety barrier, resulting in instantaneous death. Reports from Berita Harian indicate that the victim was riding a powerful Ducati motorcycle.

The incident has reignited public anger on social media, directing criticism towards the dangerous riding behaviours exhibited by some motorcyclists, especially those who choose to travel in the opposite direction of traffic.

Motorcycle crash SUKE highway

Ampang Jaya police chief Farouk Eshak confirmed that a report had been filed regarding the crash, and investigations are currently underway. More details will be disclosed as the investigation progresses, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

 

Related Tags
SUKE SUKE motorcycle crash Ducati crash
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party