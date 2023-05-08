Federal government will provide funds for Penang LRT project

The Malaysian federal government will be providing some additional funds for the proposed Penang LRT (Light Rail Transit) project.

According to a report by FMT, our beloved Prime Minister, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, made this statement in a bid to improve the state's ongoing traffic congestion issues. The Penang LRT project which is said will be funded by the Penang South Islands (PSI) project will also be scaled down due to rising concerns from some of the locals.

As part of the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP), the federal government will meet up with the state government to finalise the funding matters which has been an issue that was not allegedly funded enough. Even with two bridges, the issue of congestion is still an unresolved matter and Putrajaya will be lending a helping hand in a bigger way this time around.

According to PMX, "In a week or two, we will meet up with the state government to set up the scheme as it involves a large amount of loans that require the involvement of the federal government."

Additionally, it was also reported that Putrajaya will fully undertake the Penang LRT project as mentioned by our current Transport Minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

As for the scaling down aspect of the PSI project, the federal government has looked into concerns of the some of the Penang locals and fishermen as it involves the reclamation of three islands between Permatang Damar Laut and Gertak Sanggul. Putrajaya will be looking into the reduction of scope in terms of area coverage as well as the initial estimated project figure of RM10 billion.

With the federal government finally lending a bigger hand in this particular matter, will it finally solve the congestion issues on the Penang island? We sure hope so, we love our food travels to the North and it would be a much more pleasant experience if we didn't have to sit through hours of traffic.