Ferrari 296 GTS Premieres In Malaysia - RM1.4 Million

Naza Italia has successfully premiered the Ferrari 296 GTS for the first time in Southeast Asia, and it is stunning!

Unveiled at the Sepang International Circuit, the Ferrari 296 GTS is actually the convertible or 'spider' version of the Ferrari 296 GTB. Globally launched just two months ago, Malaysia hosted its first SEA appearance.

It's a PHEV?

Correct. Powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with an electric motor, the power output for this mid-engined supercar is 830PS and 740Nm of torque.

0-100km/h is done in just 2.9 seconds, 0-200km/h in 7.6 seconds and top speed is set at 330km/h. All of that power is sent down to the rear wheels (yup, it's an RWD) via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

There's a 74.5/kWh battery sitting behind the seats which give an all-electric driving range of 25km. It's also used to bump up the overall power output that's actually more powerful than the Ferrari F8 Tributo.

GTS for 'Gran Turismo Spider'

The roof of the Ferrari 296 GTS is a two-piece retractable hard top that folds nicely and is flushed over the front of its engine. Ferrari went through a lot of measures to ensure that this can be done successfully without overheating that powerful twin-turbo V6.

Driving with the roof up, it's hard to distinguish it from the Ferrari 296 GTB, which is exactly the intention of Ferrari. When the top is dropped, there's also a system that channels the V6 noise into the cabin to further amp up the driving experience.

Anything else different from the GTB?

Apart from the retractable hard top, the 296 GTS also comes with a different seat design unique to the Spider version and a set of aero flaps on the rear trim structure to help with wind buffeting when the top is down.

It's also slightly heavier than the GTB - 1,540kg (70kg heavier). Despite being slightly chunkier, the GTS was less than a second slower compared to the GTB when they took it out for a hot lap around Fiorano.

Assetto Fiorano track pack

Future owners who are planning to rip the 296 GTS around the track can also get their hands on the Assetto Fiorano pack. This kit contains the Multimatic shock absorbers, carbon fibre parts for added downforce, lightweight appendages, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, and the option to get dressed in the special 250 Le Mans livery.

Price-wise, Naza Italia has stated that the Ferrari 296 GTS can be yours from RM1.448 million (excluding options, taxes, and insurance).

That Assetto Fiorano pack? That's going to be extra. This red 250 LM livery? Also extra, and you can only get it IF you opt for the track-oriented Assetto Fiorano pack.