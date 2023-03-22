Finally, we can soon use other cards to pay for tolls and public transport

Times are changing, and it seems that Touch ‘n Go's monopoly is about to end.

Out of all the pieces of news we've ever had to cover about Malaysian highways, this must be one of the most pleasing ones as the Works Ministry has announced that starting from September, users of five highways can use their credit and debit cards to pay for tolls.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi announced this recently while also updating us about the Multi-Lane-Free-Flow (MLFF) for highway tolls which apparently now will be implemented by Q3 2024.

According to Malay Mail's report, Alexander said the implementation of an open payment system for toll collection would open up greater opportunities for more eWallet providers as there's no more monopoly by Touch 'n Go.

Speaking of ending Touch 'n Go's monopoly, Transport Minister, Anthony Loke also recently announced that an open payment system for the transport service would be implemented soon, especially for Rapid bus and rail services under Prasarana Malaysia Bhd.

What this effectively means is that in the near future, commuters will be able to use their bank cards, in addition to Touch ‘n Go cards, to use public transport.

“This will give users other choices besides Touch ‘n Go,” he said.

This announcement by Loke was in response to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s statement recently where the PM wanted the government to review Touch ‘n Go’s monopoly, everything from toll road payments to public transport.

The 5 highways that will start to support other card payments by September 2023 are: