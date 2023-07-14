Fined for parking in front of own home, "High-Handed" traffic enforcement following operation launch

Residents in Salak South New Village and Desa Petaling, located in the Bukit Bintang constituency, have voiced their complaints about "high-handed" enforcement following the launch of "Ops Respect Traffic Laws" by Kuala Lumpur police.

A town hall session, organized jointly by the Bukit Bintang MCA and DAP branches, was attended by about 80 people who shared their grievances about receiving summonses for various traffic offences in the past two days.

Residents expressed frustration over receiving summonses for parking violations in areas where there were no road lines or clear markings. They highlighted that some of the roads, like Jalan 9, 11, and 13 Taman Salak Selatan, had been without markings for over 40 years. Concerns were raised about the enforcement being conducted in residential areas and the need for proper road markings and prior notice to residents.

Banie Chin, Kampung Salak Selatan MCA vice-chairman, questioned the manner in which the enforcement was carried out, suggesting that it should focus more on commercial centres rather than residents' parked cars. He proposed involving Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in drawing road lines and notifying residents before strict enforcement is implemented.

Eric Teh, secretary to Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, stated that he would compile a list of summonses and seek an interview with the police to address the residents' concerns.

According to a recent report by The Star, a total of 26,506 traffic summonses were issued in Kuala Lumpur since July 3, with traffic obstruction being the most common offence. The "Ops Respect Traffic Laws" operation involves 800 personnel and officers and will continue until July 31.