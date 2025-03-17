First 200 Denza D9 EV MPV delivered to customers in Malaysia

After making a debut in less than a month, Denza Malaysia has hit the ground running with the EV MPV Denza D9, as 200 units have been delivered to customers in Malaysia.

Managing Director of BYD Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Eagle Zhao stated that the overwhelming response reflects the growing demand for premium electric mobility.

“We are committed to shaping the future of high-end EVs and look forward to delivering even more exceptional vehicles to our customers in Malaysia,” he said.

For recap, Denza is a sub-brand under BYD and Denza D9 is an all-electric seven-seater MPV with a range of up to 600km, a sleek design, and a spacious cabin. It features a state-of-the-art infotainment system, intelligent voice control, smart connectivity, and a DiSus adaptive damping system.

In Malaysia, the Denza D9 is priced at RM259,000 for the advanced model and RM309,000 for the premium model. Both variants are equipped with a 103.36kWh LFP battery that supports up to 11kW AC charging and up to 166kW of DC fast charging.

The public can check out and test drive the Denza D9 at Plaza Arkadia, Desa ParkCity, this weekend. The event will also showcase the Denza Z9 GT with special “crab walk” demos.