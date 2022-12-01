First 350kW DC fast charger in SEA launched in PJ by Gentari

Gentari Sdn Bhd together with EV Connection has launched the first 350kW DC fast charger here in Malaysia - also the first in Southeast Asia.

Petronas' clean energy subsidiary unveiled this 'supercharger' located at the X Park Sunway Serene within the Sungai Way Free Trade Industrial Zone, Petaling Jaya. If you've been to the place in Kelana Jaya, you should also know that it houses the largest indoor go-kart track in Southeast Asia.

10 EV charging bays from 7kW to 350kW, both AC & DC

*Image credit: EV Connection

The 350kW DC fast charger itself is connected to two separate charging stations paired with a CCS2 charging gun to offer 175kW max when two EVs are charged at the same time. There's also a third bay marked as the waiting area while the rest include:

Two 180kW DC chargers

Two 22kW AC chargers

Three 7kW AC chargers

Thanks to this massive setup, the X Park Sunway Serene has also been awarded the first Electric Vehicle Charging System license (EVCS) from the Energy Commission (EC). At the same time, Gentari and EV Connection are setting up another charging station located at the Bangi Golf Resort in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor.

Pay by the kWh, not by the minute

*Image credit: EV Connection

The new Gentari x EV Connection charging bays will also charge based on the amount of kWh that goes into charging your EV. The base rates via the JomCharge app right now stand at RM1.00 per kWh for 180kW DC charging, RM1.20 per kWh for 350kW, and RM0.55 per kWh for all AC charging outputs.

According to Gentari’s chief green mobility officer, Shah Yang Razalli, "Gentari’s new high-speed charging hub at X Park Sunway Serene is expected to contribute significantly towards supporting a viable EV ecosystem by improving range confidence for EV drivers with a focus on the urban charging experience."