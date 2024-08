Jaecoo’s debut vehicle, the J7, only received its Malaysian launch last month but talk of the new SUV has not quietened, thanks in part to its competitive pricing. Positioned slightly above the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and well below initial price expectations, the J7 has made waves, with quite a few already spotted on the roads.

The company has just announced that the first 500 units of the J7 have been delivered to dealers just three weeks after the launch, aligning with Jaecoo’s original plan to deliver the vehicles within the third quarter of the year.

The initial batch of vehicles roll off the new Chery Corporate Malaysia plant in Shah Alam, which currently exclusively manufactures Jaecoo models, consisting of all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants priced at RM148,800 on-the-road, excluding insurance. The next batch, expected to be delivered in September, will include the two-wheel-drive (2WD) model, which will be priced at RM138,800.

Despite a slight delay in the launch from its initial schedule in the first half of the year,

Jaecoo has spent the last seven months since its first local preview steadily building up a robust dealer ecosystem and aftersales network in anticipation of this rollout.

The Jaecoo J7 is positioned as a more upscale alternative within the C-segment SUV market, offering a blend of luxury and ruggedness with a design is subtly (or perhaps not so subtly) inspired by Land Rover. It features a high-quality interior with a massive 14.8-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen.

Both the AWD and 2WD variants of the J7 are powered by the same 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine found in the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, producing 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque paired with a 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

The J7’s equipment list is also pretty comprehensive, especially at its price point, with both variants offering identical features aside from the drivetrain, including automatic LED headlights, 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry with remote start, push-button start, power-adjustable seats with memory, heating, and ventilation, a head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50-watt Qi wireless charger, a panoramic glass sunroof, a 360-degree camera, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, among other highlights.

Leo Chen, the Executive Vice President of Chery Corporate Malaysia, expressed his enthusiasm about the successful launch and delivery. "It has been a great year for Jaecoo, beginning with an exciting preview period which led to an overwhelmingly positive reception during the official launch of the J7. We are very excited to deliver the first 500 units of our J7 and we are equally excited to place customers in the driver’s seat of Malaysia’s hottest premium off-road SUV," said Chen.

On the safety front, the J7 is equipped with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centering assist, an intelligent evasion system, rear collision warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert with auto brake, front departure alert, a door opening warning, auto high beam, and park assist.

Jaecoo Malaysia's Vice President, Emily Lek, emphasized the company’s focus on maintaining a steady momentum of deliveries in the coming months. She also highlighted the readiness of their network to provide a premium customer experience, from vehicle handovers to after-sales service, embodying the brand's ethos of "From Classic, Beyond Classic."