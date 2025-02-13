First Drive: 2025 Kia Sportage - We’ve missed some of this Korean spice

At the end of January, with the Chinese New Year festive season just around the corner, Dinamikjaya Motors, the sole distributor of Kia vehicles in Malaysia, invited the flocks of us in the automotive media space to test out the newly launched 2025 Kia Sportage; all-together; on a day trip over the highland roads around the Klang Valley.

As the most recent entrant (or re-entrant) into the highly competitive C-segment SUV market, the new Kia Sportage aims to provide a fresh alternative to the dominant Japanese models such as the Toyota Corolla Cross and Honda CR-V while also tempting buyers with the promise of a more robust reliability record, eye-catching design and competitive features against the rising field of rivals from newcomer Chinese car brands.

Last year had been witness to a heavy influx of new SUVs in Malaysia across all segments. So, in this bustling corner of the market, the 5th-generation Kia Sportage definitely arrives as a latecomer, being absent in our market for a number of years and a couple of model generations. If we’re not mistaken, it been about 8 years, with the last Sportage sold here being done so under Naza Kia - those were the days….

Variants and Powertrains

KIA Malaysia of 2025 intends to hit the ground running by offering the newest Sportage as a locally assembled vehicle (CKD) rolling out of the Inokom production facility in Kulim in a total of 4 variants and two powertrain options. While we didn’t get to sample all of them, we had time to gather a decent impression of the mid-spec 2.0 High (RM155,999) and the range-topping 1.6T High AWD (RM185,999).

The former, as you might’ve guessed, is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder SmartStream petrol engine that delivers 156PS and 192 Nm of torque with drive sent to the front wheels (FWD) via a 6-speed conventional (torque converter-type) automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the 1.6T High AWD variant comes with a smaller put punchier 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged Gamma II petrol engine that boasts 177PS and 265 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) that should aid in responsiveness. As its name suggests, this one also comes equipped with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system featuring a differential lock which should making it more appealing for the adventurous drivers who occasionally encounter rougher terrain.

We only have positive things to say about how the new Sportage looks. From a visual standpoint, both the 2.0 High and 1.6T High AWD models share a strikingly modern and bold design language that might very well steal the kerb appeal crown from the Mazda CX-5, though there are a few subtle distinctions between them.

The 2.0 High model comes with standard LED headlights, while the 1.6T High AWD gets upgraded LED projector headlights. Wheel sizes also differ with the 2.0 High riding on 17-inch alloys and the 1.6T High AWD sporting larger 18-inch wheels that, at a distance, could still be difficult to distinguish. Look closer, and the range-topping variant proudly displays the 4X AWD badge on the tailgate.

Interior and Equipment Levels

Stepping inside, the differences between the two variants become more apparent. The 1.6T High AWD variant boasts a more premium and feature-packed cabin. It includes a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), a digital climate control panel, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Meanwhile, the mid-spec 2.0 High offers a more basic setup. It comes with an 8-inch infotainment screen, which still supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but features a semi-digital instrument cluster with a smaller 4.2-inch TFT screen. The audio system is a standard 6-speaker setup, making it a more budget-conscious choice for buyers who do not require high-end multimedia features.

However, when it comes to safety, both variants we drove are very well-equipped. With exception of the entry-level 2.0L Mid (RM145,999), all variants of the new Sportage lineup features an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, which includes: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (…..AEB), Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, and Smart Cruise Control.

Driving Experience (1) - 2.0L N/A vs 1.6 Turbo

The journey began in the morning, driving from the KIA showroom in Glenmarie to Kampung Bukit Tinggi via several expressways. During this portion, the convoy of auto journos took turns driving the mid-spec Sportage 2.0 High, including myself on this first stint, which delivered a smooth and comfortable ride on well-maintained highways. Despite carrying 4 passengers and not having as much grunt as the 1.6 TGDI, it didn’t seem fussed about cruising at highway speeds nor did it struggle much at slower city speeds. And when I did need to rev it hard to eek out as much performance as it would muster, it even produced a pleasant noise.

However, as the route transitioned to the hill-climbing sections of the KL-Karak Expressway, the limitations of the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine became more noticeable. As expected, the engine struggled to keep pace with the turbocharged Sportage ahead of us, but we were by no means left in the dust, and in some ways I prefer six-speed shift behavior of the automatic transmission over the DCT and its snappier cog swaps.

One commendable aspect of the Sportage CKD is Kia’s decision to retain physical buttons for essential functions such as climate control and drive mode selection. Unlike some modern SUVs that rely almost entirely on touchscreens, all variants of the Sportage employ a balance of information-dense and high resolution screens as well as tactile switchgear where appropriate, and allows drivers to maintain better focus on the road.

Driving Experience (2) - Carving Corners

The next phase of the drive took the bunch of us through scenic routes along the old Gombak B-road, heading towards Janda Baik. This part of the route was meant to highlight the Sportage’s handling capabilities through tighter corners and winding roads, and the Sportage did demonstrate some commendable agility and sure-footedness.

However, ride comfort was slightly compromised after asking the rear passengers who had to endure my driving, and we later found out the car we were driving had over-inflated tyres, confirming my suspicions upon noticing the car displaying slightly odd steering characteristics during aggressive direction changes. Despite the power limitations, the 2.0 High doesn’t seem like a compromise and should prove to be a capable daily commuter with ample space and practicality, ideal for families and city dwellers.

Driving Experience (3) - Some Light Off-Roading

The Sportage is considered an SUV, after all, and shouldn’t that be backed up with at least some capability off the beaten/paved track?

For the final leg from Janda Baik to Serendah, we swapped to the top-spec 1.6T High AWD. Immediately, the turbocharged engine’s most stout power and acceleration became obvious, and I appreciated having paddle shifters to make the most of the twisty roads we still found ourselves surrounded by.

This is due to the 7-speed DCT that, while it did provide smooth gear shifts, did not seem to be confident about when to execute them when left on its own. It would routinely hang onto a gear for too long and necessitate a manual override, regardless of what drive mode I was in.

Soon after, we turned off the road, headed inland, and was eventually left only dirt and gravel under our wheels. A highlight of this test was a shallow river crossing, where the Sportage’s 181mm ground clearance proved more than sufficient, and we felt extra confident that traction would be no problem by being in the AWD variant.

Closing Thoughts

We’d argue that a day’s worth of (sporadic) driving isn’t quite long enough to fully come to a meaningful opinion about a certain car, especially as all 4 of us in the car took turns behind the wheel. That said, I walked away with the impressions that Sportage is nothing short of a very solid performer, no matter which variant you happen to pick.

While we will reserve full judgement until we have time enough to conduct a full review (on video, of course), it did emerged from our time with it so far as a strong contender in the C-segment SUV category, more than a worthy adversary to the rivals that have spawned in the Sportage’s Malaysian absence in the past few years.

The top-spec 1.6T High AWD, in particular, offers an enticing combination of power, technology, visual appeal, dynamics, and practicality, making it a worthwhile alternative the Toyota Corolla Cross in particular. Additionally, Kia’s extensive warranty package—5 years or 100,000 km for both vehicle warranty and free scheduled maintenance—adds further value, ensuring peace of mind for owners.

The Sportage is back and better than it ever was. Though it might seem like somewhat of a left-field choice for now, it’s becoming clear to me that Kia has put in a lot of effort, design work, and engineering to ensure that this model is one of the most competitive in any market.

On a more subjective note, I reckon it’s probably the most visually striking (and appealing) options in this segment, which should give you a little more incentive to see one in person and maybe head out for a test drive of your own.