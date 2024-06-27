First Drive: Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia - "Porsche Overload"

If there's ever a time you're doing well in life and you're looking into buying a Porsche but don't know where to start, why not try them all in one day? But where in the world can you do this?

That's basically what the Porsche World Roadshow is all about, and we had the privilege to join in the festivities courtesy of Porsche Malaysia (Sime Darby Auto Performance) last week.

For a relatively small fee, what you get to experience is worth way more than what you're paying. This time around at the Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia 2024 (PWRS), which is happening at the Sepang International Circuit until 29th June, a total of 23 cars with a combined power output of over 10,000 PS are waiting for you to try them all out.

Sime Darby Auto Performance also took the opportunity to launch the new 2024 Porsche Taycan facelift, as well as the first-ever preview of the all-electric Porsche Macan. Both are open for pre-orders if you're interested.

In a safe and controlled setting and with the help of some experienced Porsche driving instructors from around the world, you get to experience some of the finest Porsche machines closer to their limits - a near-impossible feat on public roads. For those looking to buy into the brand, it's the perfect opportunity to dial in on your perfect car rather than getting opinions from others.

We're talking several 911 models like the Targa 4 GTS, Turbo S, and the GT3 RS. We're also talking about the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Spyder RS. We're also talking Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, Macan GTS, the new Panamera, the Taycan Turbo, and the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. Yes, you can try all these out in one day at PWRS.

According to Christopher Hunter, CEO of Sime Darby Auto Performance, "We are thrilled to host PWRS in Malaysia as it offers a truly extraordinary driving experience for Porsche dreamers, fully immersing in sports car fascination. It offers an exclusive opportunity to experience the full potential of these high-performance machines, providing a real taste of adrenaline and the incomparable Porsche DNA."

We got to experience all of these cars in different driving scenarios like launch control and hard braking with the 911 Turbo S, slalom with the Spyder RS, and even some off-road fun with the Cayenne, all while being guided by our group's expert Porsche instructor who also happens to be a Porsche GT3 Cup race driver, Fabio Citignola.

The highlight of the day took place at the track where we got to drive all the sportier models at much higher speeds. It was definitely an exhilarating experience and certainly helped us answer some vital questions like "Which 911 is the best?" or "Would you go for a 911 or a 718 Cayman?"

Personally, the biggest epiphany that I took home was that the 911 GT3 RS is certainly the 'crème de la crème' when it comes to outright performance, handling, and agility (which goes without saying, of course). While it does handle corners so easily and unlike anything we've experienced before, you really need to be a special kind of driver to even go anywhere remotely close to its limits (which we are not).

It was still a blissful experience behind the wheel of one of the most sought-after cars on the planet, but if there's ever a question on which Porsche gave us the best 'ooh' and 'ahh' sensations, it was hard to give a straight answer - until now. That title goes to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. It might not be as fast as the 911 GT3 RS in the corners or powerful on the straights like the Turbo S, but how its 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine sounds certainly 'sucks the soul' as described by our Porsche instructor. Don't be fooled, though. With 500PS on tap, it can still outrun the GT3 RS when it comes to top speed.

For track enthusiasts, there's no denying the fact that the 911 GT3 RS will leave everything in the dust, and those looking for a lot more power can opt for the scary-powerful 650 PS 911 Turbo S. But for sheer driving pleasure even at lower speeds with what's arguably the best soundtrack ever, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS takes the cake by a long shot. That, or the Spyder RS, or even the 911 Targa 4 GTS if you prefer driving with the top down.

If you still want a tonne of power and you have to bring your family along for the ride, there's also the Cayenne range, particularly the Turbo E-Hybrid, which took us by surprise with its 739 PS 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain. It's a 'thicc boy' but a damn fast one, to say the least.

At the end of the day, the Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia is indeed a great introduction to immerse yourself in everything you need to know and experience when it comes to the Porsche brand and model offerings, all within a day. If you're unsure of which model to buy or add (particularly the 911 and its many variants), sign up and join the next PWRS event. We assure you, there will be no regrets and you will find your answer.

Just get your cheques ready, we're sure that once you experience these beauties at the track, you will want to book one straight away (or a few, and if that's the case, we would love to be your best friends).