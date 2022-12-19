First Honda Civic e:HEV RS in Malaysia delivered to owner

The first-ever registered Honda Civic e:HEV RS was delivered to its first owner last week.

Mr. Chin Kok Fung was finally handed the keys to his new Honda Civic hybrid model by one of Honda Malaysia's authorised dealers, MH Prestige Auto Sdn Bhd. Being the first registered model in Malaysia, the Honda dealer organised a ceremony to owner the first Honda Civic e:HEV RS owner.

Free Honda merch & accessories worth RM4,000

The handover ceremony also saw Mr. Chin being gifted with official Honda accessories and merchandise worth RM4,000. According to Mr. Chin, "I have always been a fan of performance driven cars. When Honda introduced a 2.0L e:HEV powertrain, I was immediately impressed with the technology and performance it offers. I am looking forward to experience the thrill of owning this exciting e:HEV technology and to test the car’s potential."

Honda Malaysia's Managing Director and CEO who was present during the ceremony stated that over 180 units of the Honda Civic e:HEV RS have been successfully delivered to customers across the country. That's certainly quite an achievement considering that the new Honda Civic hybrid variant was officially launched just last month in November.

Better than the Civic 1.5 Turbo?

We have officially tested the new Honda Civic e:HEV RS variant at the Sepang International Circuit and when put side by side with the non-hybrid Honda Civic RS, the 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain certainly has a lot of extra advantages not only in terms of performance but also fuel economy as well.

Check out of first impressions of the new Honda Civic e:HEV RS in the video link, below. Is it worth the RM166,500 price tag? We certainly think so.