First impressions: 70mai's 4K Flagship Dashcam A810 launched

In recent years, driving recorders(dashboard cameras) have gained immense popularity, particularly in Asia and Malaysia, where they are widely embraced for safety and insurance purposes.

Established in 2016, 70mai has emerged as a leading brand in the dashboard cam industry. With a global presence, the company has sold over 2 million dash cams annually to more than 100 countries, spanning Southeast Asia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America.

Unsurprisingly, by the end of the last year, 70mai had amassed an impressive user base of over 5 million worldwide.

Locally, 70mai has become a household name among car owners and reviewers for dash cam recommendations. The brand has been honoured with awards such as the "Best-selling automotive brand" on Shopee and Lazada, and the "Top mobile and gadget seller award" from TikTok Shop.

With news that 70mai would be launching their new 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 4G, which features exciting and unique features, attending the launch event became an absolute must for us.

Being one of 70mai's most cherished markets, Malaysia takes pride in being the first country to receive the A810 after its global launch. With features such as 4K UHD resolution,HDR dual channel recording which consists of 4K HDR front+HDR rear, built-in GPS and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), we can see why there's big fanfare over the small yet powerful dash cam.

To be honest, attending a dash cam launch was a new experience for us, but it became evident that no other brand treats it as significantly as 70mai.

The introduction of the A810 to us began with a pickup from our office, where the new dash cam was installed in a BMW 5 Series. During the brief journey to St Regis, the event venue, we had the opportunity to explore and interact with the A810.

Although the journey was short, our initial experience with the A810 left a positive impression on us. Navigating through its features felt instinctive and snappy making it seem as if we were already familiar with the dash cam. Despite its compact size, the A810 felt robust and well-built, while its smart and premium design complemented the elegant interior of the BMW seamlessly.

We got to know a little bit more about the A810 dashcam at the launch, where Ronnie Dong, 70mai's Global Marketing Manager and Qiuran Zheng, their Product Manager, gave us a thorough presentation.

When inquiring about the key innovations introduced in the A810 dashcam, Zheng emphasised the groundbreaking use of "AI algorithm on a 4K dash camera". This groundbreaking approach has significantly enhanced image quality, resulting in extreme clarity.

The incorporation of AI alongside Sony's Starvis 2 IMX678 image sensor has bestowed the dash cam with impressive depth and resolution. During one of the presentation videos, taken at night, we witnessed this powerful combination in action. Unlike traditional blurry number plates when images are cropped, the A810 delivers clear and sharp images of the number plates.

This sensor's standout feature is its high sensitivity, allowing it to capture clear and sharp images even in challenging lighting conditions. Such exceptional capability makes it a perfect choice for a diverse range of applications, notably in the automotive industry, where it must capture various images.

For those who like numbers, that's a 68% increase in chip size and 90% increase in pixel photosensitivity area when compared to the 70mai A800S, which carried the Sony Starvis IMX415.



While it's evident that significant attention has been given to image quality, we couldn't help but ask Ronnie Dong about the feature that customers prioritise the most when selecting a new dashcam.

She pointed out that customers place "great importance on the practicality of the camera", which is why the A810 is equipped with dual channel recording, offering coverage for both the front and back views.

"Moreover, there are those who already own a dashcam and seek the latest in technology, which is precisely why we have integrated the Starvis 2 sensor into the A810 model,"Dong continued.

However, you don't have to rely solely on their word or mine to gauge the pleasantness of the dash cam.

Early adopters of the camera, like Abang Gan from Pandu Laju, who had the opportunity to trial it before the launch, had nothing but positive feedback to share.

In particular, Abang Gan expressed his admiration for the 4G Smart Parking Guardian Mode of the camera. Leveraging 4G internet connectivity and 70mai's App, the A810 enables you to stay connected and maintain control, giving you the ability to monitor your parked vehicle from any location.

It offers instant App alerts if any unusual activities are detected and even allows you to locate your car in a crowded lot. Light-heartedly, Abang Gan added, "just don't let your wife know about this feature, as she'll be able to track you down!"

In conclusion, the 70mai A810 dash cam has undoubtedly left a strong impression on early adopters and us. With a focus on image quality and practicality, it offers innovative features like dual channel recording and the 4G Smart Parking Guardian Mode, making it a top choice for those seeking the latest in dash cam technology.

So, whether it's capturing crystal-clear images in challenging lighting conditions or staying connected and in control with its smart features, the 70mai A810 is a remarkable companion for any driver.

A comprehensive three-year warranty backs the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810. In the first year, it offers a direct replacement for any issues. The warranty covers all parts and labour required to repair or replace any component for subsequent years, ensuring you have peace of mind and support.

Speaking of support, 70mai has also joined forces with World Vision Malaysia. For each A810 sold in Malaysia, a generous contribution of 1 Malaysian Ringgit is donated to the Malaysian Assistance Fund.

This fund aims to provide support to the children of Malaysia and drive child-related development projects within the local community. The collaboration stands as a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of children in Malaysia.

To grab the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810, follow these links to 70mai Official stores:

Shopee: https://bit.ly/3NPeh0s

Lazada: https://bit.ly/3JY8WTd