FIRST LOOK: 2023 smart #1 EV SUV - "Premium but Approachable"

The smart #1 all-electric SUV will be launched very soon here in Malaysia and we had a closer look at what this beauty has to offer.

To kick things off, we're going to look at the exterior of the smart #1 (pronounced as smart hashtag one). First and foremost, the #1 looks bigger than initially expected based on all the photos we've previously seen online.

That was a welcomed surprise and looking deeper into the design, we can honestly say that it's one of a few EVs that can definitely cater to a wider range of audience, particularly the younger crowds.

For those who don't know, the smart brand is a partnership between Geely and Mercedes-Benz. Geely handles all the mechanical stuff within the vehicle and Mercedes-Benz gets the job of designing the car.

For that, Mercedes-Benz went with the "Sensual Producty" design philosophy in order to create a product that perfectly balances aesthetics and aerodynamics.

The result is quite stunning in the realm that the smart #1 looks premium but at the same time approachable by people from all walks of life. Yes, it is an SUV but it doesn't shout 'family' aloud, which is a good thing if you want the younger generation to adopt the EV lifestyle.

So what does the smart #1 have that's unique within its segment? Well, it's going to be the first within its segment to offer an illuminated front grille as well as a luminous side logo.

It's certainly a nice touch to portray an EV that looks futuristic but at the same time not bombastic enough to drive some of the crowds away. The front LED headlight that spans across the entire front end also looks sleek and classy to the point where some might not even realise that it's an EV - a good thing that we believe makes the #1 that more approachable.

If you're looking for an element that puts the smart #1 ahead of its competitors, just look on the roof and you'll find the panoramic halo roof. This adds even more style to the exterior of the vehicle, but more importantly, a bigger sense of space once for those sitting inside (but we'll get to the interior at a later time).

From the side profile, you'll notice its nicely designed 19-inch wheels that look unique in our eyes. While it might seem big on paper, the dimensions all tie up nicely with the rest of the car.

Even the concealed door handles are finished with a nice touch thanks to the embedded smart logo that can be seen once they pop out the doors. Speaking of doors, what better way to amp up its overall premium-ness than frameless doors, right?

Going to the back end, the dynamic LED taillight ties everything together nicely into an EV package that can be exciting to a wider audience. Personally, we dig the looks of the smart #1. We dig it a lot. And if you have the chance to get a closer look, do so and you might be surprised.