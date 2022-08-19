First Look: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior

Mercedes-Benz has given us a glimpse of what the new EQE SUV will look like for its interior.

Featuring an avant-garde architecture as well as showcasing a hyperanalogue theme, the fully-electrified Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is labelled as the multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive saloon model. And just like the saloon, it comes packed with gizmos and gadgets.

MBUX Hyperscreen - one ultimate widescreen

Apart from representing the most spacious interior setup within its electrified class, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV boasts a cabin that is fully digitalised. Its most impressive and eye-catching feature has to be the MBUX Hyperscreen.

It's basically one ultimate widescreen for the entire instrument panel that merges seamlessly under one single glass cover. The vents still carry that iconic turbine design but have been incorporated into the EQE SUV's hyperanalogue theme.

The end result is a centre console and instrument panel that carries a free-standing look that 'floats' within the EQE's interior space. This is further accentuated with vent bands that connect the cockpit to the front doors. Sleek.

Hybrid trim elements using wood & aluminium

Another highlighted feature of the EQE SUV is the combination of warm wood with the 'coolness' of aluminium for its trim. There's also the anthracite 3D relief-look finish trim, which features fine metal pigments as well as a laser-cut trim element backlit with the Mercedes‑Benz pattern.

Mercedes-Benz (or Mercedes-EQ in this particular case) has chosen five coordinated colour combos to further amplify the EQE SUV's generous sense of space. Blending avant-garde into traditional materials and colours is not something easy to pull off, but looking at these photos, we can see that the EQE SUV is going to be something quite unique.

As for the official launch, Mercedes-Benz has stated that the world premiere for the EQE SUV will take place on 16 October 2022. Just a couple of months away, ladies and gents.