First Perodua EV set to launch in 2025, testing to begin in June

Perodua is set to launch its first EV before the end of 2025. Testing of its first-ever electric vehicle is expected to begin as early as June 2025.

In a report by the New Straits Times CEO of Sime Darby Group, Datuk Jeffri Salin Davidson mentioned that Perodua had set an annual sales target of 345,000 units for 2025 and market reception for Perodua’s EV has been positive.

Sime Darby is focused on the expanding EV segment as part of the company’s long-term growth strategy. Perodua is expected to showcase more prototypes and concepts moving forward. The public can anticipate something electrifying at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025, scheduled for MAEPS Serdang in May.

Here’s what we know so far about Perodua’s first EV. It will be equipped with batteries sourced from CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited) with the following specifications:

- Estimated range: over 400km

- Power: 129kW (163hp) and 315 Nm

- Battery Capacity: 57.6 kWh (Lithium Ion Phosphate - LFP)

- 0 - 100 km/h: under 9 seconds

- Top speed: 150km/h

- Charging: CCS2, Type 2 with DC fast charging up to 50 kW

The battery may be available through a subscription or rental package, to help reduce the overall cost of the vehicle. The estimated starting price is around RM80,000, making it one of the most affordable EVs in Malaysia.

