First Wuling Air EV Rolls Out From Indonesia Plant

China's auto manufacturer, Wuling, celebrates an important milestone this week with the first Indonesian production rollout of its first global EV model, the Wuling Air EV (or just Wuling EV in Indonesia).

The first Wuling Air EV also happens to be a right-hand drive version, which will greatly assist in penetrating several markets around the globe and hit their production target of one million units.

Indonesia first, then the rest of the world

Wuling has been quite successful in the past five years after having sold more than a million units in the Chinese local market. Its global expansion will start in Indonesia first before penetrating other markets such as India, Egypt, and many more.

It's a cute-looking thing, this Wuling Air EV, which means that it has the potential to do well if it enters the Malaysian market paired with an affordable pricing package.

40hp, 100km/h, 300km range

The four-seater EV is powered by a 40hp electric motor which can hit a top speed of 100km/h. It is also said that it is able to cover up to 300km of range per full charge, which is more than enough to cover daily travels to and from the office.

Wuling will be demonstrating the Air EV's capacity as a suitable mode of transport in November 2022 when Indonesia hosts the G20 summit in Bali. The Air EV will be the official car partner for that very important event.

Eight years battery warranty

Pre-bookings are now open for the Wuling Air EV with expected prices from 250 million rupiah (around RM74,966). Downpayment starts from 37 million rupiah (around RM11,096). Very interesting pricing plan, if you ask us.