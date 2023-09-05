Five indicators that it's time for a fresh set of tires for your car!

Lemme talk to ya.

Hey guys! You know your car's tires are more than just those round rubber things on your wheels right?. They're the the heroes that keep your daily travel safe and smooth and take you places. But, here's the deal, you gotta take care of them man - tires aren't immortal. They age, they wear out, and eventually you gotta swap a fresh set of rubber if you don't want end up in a ditch somewhere - or worse. So, how do you know when it's time for a tire change?

1. Keep tabs on tire age

Alright, I want you to do this: Get up and go out to where you car's parked. Check out your tires. Did you spot a code-like number on your tire's sidewall. That's the tire's birthdate. See those last two numbers? They tell you the year it was born.

Now, let's say you spot "3112." That means your tire was made in the 31st week of 2012. As I mentioned earlier, it ages. Tyre experts, Continental, has said that their tires can give optimal performance within 5 years on the road - and even if there's still some threads left, it might be time to retire those tyres. They also recommend a maximum of 10 years on the shelves. More than that, you should discard it. It will be unsafe for you to drive in those tires.

2. Tread wear = No traction

Think of your tire's tread like the sole of a shoe. When the sole wears down, you lose grip and start slipping on wet surfaces correct? Well, tires work in a similar way. When they lose the threads or the tread wears thinner, they start losing grip on the road - especially on wet roads. The threads have special patterns on the surface which helps your car grip the road, especially when it's rainy.

Now, how to do a quick check on these treads?

Now, each tire has a built-in secret code called the Tread Wear Indicator (TWI). These TWI markers are placed inside the tire grooves for a reason - if you notice that the surface of your tire is getting close to the same level as these TWI markers, that means your tire treads are getting too thin. And it's time to consider getting new tires.

3. The uneven tire wear

Ever seen a tire that seem relatively new on one side but totally bald on the other? Uneven tire wear can happen if you're skipping those tire maintenance routines, like alignment, balancing and rotation. Then things are gonna be so messed up for you. You have to go for tire maintenance every three months guys - Never skip! If you notice your tires are wearing out unevenly, then it's smart to get your tires changed.

4. When tires get loud

You know when you're driving, and suddenly you hear sounds coming from your tires? That's what we're talking about here - tire noise.

Tire noise usually happens when the rubber on your tires wears down, kind of like how a pencil gets when you keep sharpening it. Eventully it get really short right? Yeah, like that. When your tires lose some of their tread, they start rubbing against the road surface and make those sounds.

5. Vibrations from the core

Ever felt like your car vibrates when you drive? If you're not having a party in your car, then those vibrations could spell trouble. If your tires have this issue, then they've developed bubbles or blisters - a bad sign! Bubbles or blisters can happen when your tires hit a curb or if you ran over some sharp road object like hard rocks among other stuffs. These tires would need immediate replacement because they can blow up without warning.

Listen, my friend. Never skimp on tires - that's a dangerous gamble. Always invest in quality rubber. They're the ones that keeps you safe on the road as the right tires can be the difference between avoiding a collision and becoming part of one, especially when you hit the brakes in an emergency. So, remember, when it's time for new tires, don't hesitate to give your ride the upgrade it deserves!

Peace out!

