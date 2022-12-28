Five-superbike incident at Karak highway - only 1 rider had licence?

The story of five superbikes that got into an accident yesterday at the Karak Expressway has gone viral.

Videos and photos have circulated on various social media platforms portraying the aftermath of the incident but unofficial information about the riders involved has allegedly popped up as well. It seems that out of the five riders, only one was riding with the full B licence (for motorcycles 250cc and above).

No full B licence for the other four involved

Unofficial information that has travelled across several social media platforms stated that three BMW S 1000 RR and two Honda CBR1000RR bikes were ridden by five individuals aged between 35-58 years old and only the oldest in the group had the proper licence to ride the superbike.

Three of them were equipped with either a B2 or D driving licence and one didn't have any license registered under his name. The incident which took place at KM26.4 on the Karak highway from Genting heading towards Gombak was said to be a chain reaction when the bike at the very front lost control trying to avoid a car that was reported to suddenly entered the lane he was riding on.

Unknown car suddenly entered the bikers' lane was the cause?

The other four who we assume were riding quite closely tried to evade the fallen rider but to no avail. Multiple injuries were reported and two of them are currently being treated in the red zone of the Selayang Hospital, including severe burn marks from one of the bikes that caught on fire following the crash.

One of the videos also showed the group of riders riding before the incident happened but at what seemed to be non-extreme speeds. A report by The Star also stated that Gombak OCPD Asst Comm Zainal Mohamed Mohamed informed the media that the incident was triggered by an unknown car that allegedly entered the lane the bikers were on suddenly, which caused the unfortunate chain reaction. Ongoing investigations are still currently underway.