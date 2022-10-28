Five used sedans for less than RM80,000

Looking for a used sedan that won't hurt the wallet but still has plenty to offer?

The Malaysian automotive market has a wide variety of sedans from virtually all automakers and manufacturers, but a used model should be highly considered for those who want to keep a closer eye on their monthly budget.

Perhaps another reason why you might want to get a sedan is practicality that trumps a hatchback and overall affordability when compared to an SUV. A sedan would make a good all-rounder that offers the same number of seating capacity but with a bigger boot space and of course, a more affordable annual road tax budget.

Here's a list of five used but still very sensible sedans priced under RM80,000 that you can find on the Carlist.my used car listings. There are a lot of fine examples, but we'll just kick things off with the first five. Let's begin!

1) 2021 Honda City 1.5L E - RM79,400

This fine example of the 2021 Honda City 1.5L E is decently priced with very low mileage of just over 20,000km. Priced at RM85,600 brand new, an RM6,000 discount for a very popular sedan that has only gone through the first three service intervals is certainly a tempting offer.

Decently equipped with a bunch of usable extras compared to the base City S variant, this Honda City 1.5L E comes with a remote engine start with smart entry, paddle shifters, cruise control, eight-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a multi-angle reverse camera to name a few.

What we like What we don't like Decent performance (121hp & 145Nm) No automatic LED headlamps (compared to V-spec) Good boot space (519L) Smaller 15-inch alloy wheels (compared to 16-inches on the V-spec)

2) 2020 Toyota Vios 1.5 G - RM79,400

Another 'bulletproof' sedan that can definitely stand the test of time is the Toyota Vios. This 2020 model is the range-topping G variant and comes with a fairly low mileage of just over 40,000km. The asking price for this beauty is RM79,400 - an RM10,000 reduction compared to when it was new a couple of years back.

As the range-topping model in 2020, this Toyota Vios comes with LED headlights and DRLs, an Optitron meter panel with colour multi-info display, seven-inch centre touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrochromic rearview mirror, 506 litres of boot space, and more. A solid choice for a brand that's known for its reliability.

What we like What we don't like Slightly sportier-looking exterior CVT is a bit sluggish off the line Fully-kitted as the highest-spec variant Slightly bland interior

3) 2021 Nissan Almera 1.0 VL - RM78,500

Another Japanese makes the list thanks to this 2021 Nissan Almera 1.0 VL. This base Almera variant is still covered under the manufacturer's warranty until 2024 and has a mileage of just over 30,000km. Asking price? RM78,500.

Its 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine produces 100PS and 152Nm of torque, the Nissan Almera sends all the power down to the front wheels via an Xtronic CVT with D-Step Logic and Sport Mode. Standard equipment includes LED DRLs and rear combination lamps, Zero Gravity-inspired seats, 482 litres of boot space, and a host of safety features to boot.

What we like What we don't like Clean exterior design Smaller fuel tank capacity (35L) Good fuel consumption (5.4L/100km) Used price very close to new

4) 2017 Volkswagen Passat B8 - RM75,800

For this particular Volkswagen Passat, it might be a bit old coming from 2017 but there's no denying the fact that its 1.8-litre TSI engine is quite exhilarating with 180PS and 250Nm of play paired to a seven-speed DSG dry twin-clutch automatic gearbox.

It's a mini 'sleeper' encased in what most folks nowadays call an 'uncle's car' but it does come with all the creature comforts that you would expect from the folks over at Volkswagen. The mileage might be on the high side, so do expect to fork out some cash for aftersales services (particularly related to the dry twin-clutch gearbox).

What we like What we don't like Very decent performance for daily use Exterior design is slightly outdated (even for an uncle's car) Nicely-kitted interior features Higher budget for aftersales services

5) 2016 Mazda 6 2.0 - RM79,800

Last but not least, we have the Mazda 6. From what we can see, a budget of RM80,000 can get you this Mazda 6 - a sedan that looks great and can withstand the tests of time design-wise, has decent performance, and good levels of comfort.

It's a bit more premium than the other models you'll find in this list, but it certainly looks like it won't be out of place even right now in 2022. The Mazda 6 from 2016 might not be as kitted as the Passat, but when travelling long distances with the family, you'll most likely hear little to no complaints.

What we like What we don't like Good exterior design (even from 2016) Interior is a bit plasticky Dynamic all-rounder for daily drives Those rims? Sooo last summer...

Conclusion - any interested parties?

There are a lot more sedans worthy of mention in this list. The more you explore the Carlist used car listings, the more you'll find good prospects like the Toyota Corolla Altis, Peugeot 508, Honda Civic, and more. But these five? The first three are regarded by many as ultra-reliable with little to no hassles in terms of ownership (and they're still very new), and the other two are just a bit of a fun curveball.

At the end of the day, it falls down to what you want according to the budget you have. Now, you have a bit more info to steep on before taking that next step - going ahead with the purchase.

Sedan Model Price Reduction Since New (±) Boot Space (litres) Worth a Mention 2021 Honda City RM6,000 519 Good aftersales support 2020 Toyota Vios RM10,000 506 Practically bulletproof 2021 Nissan Almera RM4,000 486 Slightly more spacious interior 2017 Volkswagen Passat RM84,000 586 Known issues with the dry twin-clutch 2016 Mazda 6 RM80,000 489 Slightly lacking in interior equipment

Used Car Warranty with Warranty Smart

If there's ever a fear when it comes to buying a used car without any manufacturer's warranty, a program like Warranty Smart should be highly considered.

Offering optional protection and coverage for used cars no older than 10 years, Warranty Smart's extended warranty program starts at a very reasonable RM848 per annum. To know more about Warranty Smart, CLICK HERE.

How to use the Carlist.my to Find Your Perfect Car

While the list for today only covers five out of the many, many used sedans available on Carlist.my, you may explore other available options using the Carlist.my's advanced search feature to find your perfect used car.

Step 1 - Go to Carlist.my, hover over the Buy drop-down menu & click on 'Used Cars'

Step 2 - Select your preferred filters (Body Type 'Sedan', price range, etc.)

Step 3 - Happy hunting!