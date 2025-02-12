Five vehicles burnt to a crisp as fireworks stall in Cheras goes up in flames

Last night, in addition to extensive property damage, five vehicles were destroyed after a fireworks stall went up in flames at Jalan Dataran Cheras 6, Dataran Perniagaan Cheras. This follows a string of fireworks-related incidents around the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, stated that the department received a call about the incident at 9:53 PM, adding that 13 Bomba personnel, along with three fire engines from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn Fire and Rescue Station, were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Images from the OnlyInSriPetaling group on Facebook.

“The fireworks stall was completely engulfed in flames, which spread and caused five vehicles, as well as two motorcycles, to catch fire. There were no casualties reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

Vehicles that fell victim to this blaze included a Toyota Vellfire that was the most heavily damaged, leaving approximately just 5% of the vehicle relatively char-free. A Proton Saga, Perodua Bezza and two motorcycles also caught fire, sustaining damage beyond repair. The Family Mart, though, stood unyielding and unscathed.

Balakong ADUN, Ong Chun Wei, was also at the scene, as mentioned in his Facebook post, where he expressed gratitude to the authorities for their swift response in extinguishing the fire. According to a report by Sin Chew, Ong stated that he was in the vicinity when he heard loud explosions.