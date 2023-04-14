Flames destroy 9 motorcycles, 4 electric scooters in front of Suria KLCC

Nine motorcycles and four electric scooters were destroyed in a fire in front of the Suria KLCC shopping centre, this afternoon.

Shoppers and tourists enjoying a peaceful Thursday afternoon were left aghast as a ploom of black smoke bellowed from Jalan Ampang across from Avenue K.

It was fortunate that nobody was injured and that the damage was limited to only property due to the fire erupting in a relatively isolated area not connected to or shaded by any larger structures.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operation Centre said that, in the 3.45 pm incident, a total of 15 firefighters, with three fire engines from Tun Razak and Keramat fire stations, rushed to the scene.

The spokesman said that, on arrival, the firefighters found roaring fire engulfing nine motorcycles and four electric scooters in front of Suria KLCC shopping centre. They put out the flames within 20 minutes at 4:04pm.

At this time the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed though a short circuit is the likeliest culprit, perhaps sparking the petrol in one of the motorcycles due to a leak. Video footage shared at the scene showed that the fire orginated from one of the parked motorcycles before spreading to the electric scooters to the side.

That said, serious electrical fires are a growing concern in electric vehicles as well, caused by damage done to the battery enclosure. These kinds of flames are notoriously difficult to extinguish.