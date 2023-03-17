For The Ladies - CARSOME Makes Car Ownership As Easy As It Should Be

For anyone unfamiliar to the world of cars, much less the labyrinth of different cars to buy either new or used, merely venturing into car ownership can be quite daunting.

Narrowing the shortlist down to the right car isn’t something most people can necessarily intuit if unfamiliar with the lay of the land, and there are numerous other factors to consider as well - from value to features to financing to reliability and maintenance. Though this can be broadly true for men and women, it does present a unique set of challenges for female buyers.

In contrast, there are so many other purchasing decisions that pose much less mental burden outside the car buying sphere, and this is exactly where CARSOME’s approach shines bright, transforming the complex aspects of searching for, buying, selling, and even maintaining a car into one that’s hassle-free, transparent and trusted.

The Literal Turn-Key Solution To All Things Cars

In these modern times, women lead busy, multifaceted lives that require the juggling of multiple priorities – from high-powered careers to leisurely pursuits, wellness, family, and friends. Cars should therefore (only) play a constructive role in any woman’s expanding ambitions.

Balancing family and personal matters with the demands of a career means that little time is left to focus on a laundry list of trivial matters – of which the car buying and selling process can quickly spiral into. Everyone is seeking turn-key solutions that prioritise clarity and convenience, which is exactly what CARSOME brings to the experience.

Each CARSOME Certified car has been put through a rigorous 175-point inspection and reconditioning process done by qualified and skilled technicians to ensure it’s as close to pristine condition from the first time you step inside.

Even better, CARSOME goes the extra mile to take the hassle away by managing all the paperwork during the pre/post-purchase, and loan approval stages. Following this, you can opt to either collect your car at a CARSOME Experience Centre or choose home delivery, leaving no stone unturned in terms of customer convenience.

All CARSOME Certified cars also come with a 1-year warranty that covers all the essential components including the engine, transmission, and air conditioning system with even more comprehensive coverage available.

CARSOME Celebrates International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day and the collective achievements of all women, CARSOME makes it possible for anyone to find a car that both empowers them and compliments their lifestyle.

Until the 31st of March, CARSOME is offering an extended 30-day money-back guarantee for ladies on their CARSOME Certified car purchase, providing all the assurance they need when making an investment as important as a car.

Not only CARSOME Certified cars are also covered with a one-year warranty, protecting it against potential repairs or maintenance issues, but in addition to that all female customers this month will also receive one month free insurance premium from Fi Life in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

During the CARSOME Autofair also happening this month (March 17th-19th), CARSOME is offering discounts of up to RM8,000 and a further RM1,000 discount claimable through the CARSOME mobile app, up to a 2-year extended vehicle warranty, free 20-point vehicle inspection, and many more attractive promotions. Additionally, female customers are eligible to receive a special free gift in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

First time buyers venturing into the often-daunting world of car ownership need not worry about sacrificing a worry-free experience over attractive pricing thanks to CARSOME’s comprehensive Certified program in which the cars on offer are thoroughly inspected, repaired and refurbished.

Furthermore, in addition to having a wide variety of vehicles to choose from, CARSOME makes the buying process seamless, transparent, and fuss-free.

What’s more, CARSOME Service Centres also bring the same attributes to the after sales experience that prioritises convenience, quality and unbeatable value with service packages as low as RM98, bringing all your needs of proper car maintenance and upkeep under one roof.