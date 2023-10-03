Editor's Pick
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
  4. Ford and Sime Darby Auto Connexion extend helping hand to Malaysian communities

Auto News
Ford Motor Company, in collaboration with its sole distributor in Malaysia, Sime Darby Auto Connexion, is celebrating the annual Global Caring Month by providing crucial support to community initiatives.

The Ford Motor Company Fund, the charitable branch of Ford Motor Company, will allocate a total of US$20,000 (RM94,000) in grants to two non-profit organizations in Malaysia - Global Peace Foundation Malaysia and Peninsula Malaysia Orang Asli Foundation. These grants will directly aid in projects focused on renovations of houses and restorations of school facilities.

D.J. Simpson, Managing Director, Ford Asia Pacific Distributor Markets, stated, “Caring for each other is an important value we hold dear at Ford. With our annual Global Caring Month, we bring to life our commitment to social responsibility by extending care to the communities where we operate. We thank Sime Darby Auto Connexion for being a partner in making a difference and positive impact to individuals and families in Malaysia.”

A portion of the grant will be directed towards Global Peace Festival Malaysia, a non-religious and non-profit organization. This funding will support house refurbishment and increase food supply for 17 families, along with facilitating cooking sessions for the community.

Remainder of the grant will benefit the Peninsula Malaysia Orang Asli Association, with the aim to utilize the funding for the restoration and enhancement of school facilities in the Slim River District, including classrooms, libraries, computer labs, and other essential amenities.

Both organizations, Global Peace Festival Malaysia and Peninsula Malaysia Orang Asli Association, have dedicated themselves to helping the underprivileged communities in various ways, ranging from basic needs to education and economic needs and Ford and Sime Darby Auto Connexion's joint efforts reflect their commitment to making a positive impact on individuals and families in Malaysia.

It is great seeing organizations give back to the community. 

 

Check out the best car deals in town!

Muhammad Syahnaz

Muhammad Syahnaz

Junior Content Writer

