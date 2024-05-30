Ford Malaysia launches Ranger StormTrak at RM181k - limited to 200 units

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion, official local distributor for Ford, has launched a new variant of their new-generation Ranger pickup called the Stormtrak aimed at lovers of the sportier aesthetic, and going for a price of RM181,888 (on-the-road without insurance), though limited to just 200 units.

Bookings were also announced to be online-only via their newly minted vehicle storefront - (http://shop.sdacford.com.my)

We first saw the Stormtrak as it made its regional debut at the 2023 Bangkok Motor Show. It sits above the longstanding Ranger Wildtrak but below the higher tier flavours of the Ranger such as the Platinum and Raptor while taking certain cues and features from them.

The Ranger Stormtrak’s exterior is designed to be bolder and more expressive, starting with its hero colour, an exterior paint option called Sedona Orange. However, regardless of the body colour, what stands out here are the Race Red accents seen on its front bumper, which sit next to new auxiliary driving lights that are new to the Ranger.

Those Race Red accents are also applied to the 20-inch alloys that seem to match the 18-inch wheels on the Wildtrak in terms of design and spoke pattern, which are otherwise given a Asphalt Black matte finish on the Stormtrak and wrapped in Goodyear Wranger all-terrain tyres.

Elsewhere we also have matte black striped decals along the load box, body side, and doors. Notably, it also receives the flexible sports bar that was first introduced here in the Ranger Platinum, allowing long items to be mounted up top much more easily thanks to its sliding function which works in conjunction with its adjustable ‘swing-in-place’ roof rails.

Mechanically there’s no change here, with its powertrain being unchanged from the Wildtrak, or the XLT and Platinum for that matter. Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre bi-turbo EcoBlue diesel unit that produces 210PS and 500Nm, mated to 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering power to either the rear wheels (2WD) or through a part-time 4×4 system with electronic shift-on-the-fly capability.

Inside, the Ranger Stormtrak’s seating and trim are done up in leather with Miko suede inserts, and again we see splashes of Red Race accents such as on the contrast stitching, instrument cluster hood, steering wheel, and gear selector, which has been upgraded to an E-shifter design identical to that in the Ranger Platinum.

Other than that, we see the tech package we’re familiar with on other variants of the Ranger, such as a built-in wireless charger, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, and vertically-oriented 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display running SYNC 4A and supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Stormtrak also receives the 360-degree camera system alongside the rest of the ADAS suite features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning & Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Reverse Brake Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go.