  4. Former England striker, Michael Owen becomes the first UK customer to own Leapmotor C10

Auto News
 | 

Former England striker, Michael Owen becomes the first UK customer to own Leapmotor C10

Former England footballer Michael Owen has become the first customer in the UK to own the all-new electric Leapmotor C10.


Owen, 45, now a racehorse owner and breeder, said he is delighted to be the first Leapmotor customer in the UK.

 

“The C10 is a stunning looking car and is the perfect car for me and my family with some incredible tech, ample space and a reassuring top level safety rating,” he added.

 

The C10, which officially goes on sale in the UK from March 1st and is priced at just £36,500 (RM204,107), is an exciting new electric car entrant to the UK market, combining cutting edge technology with top-notch safety standards and eye-catching pricing.


The family sized D-segment SUV boasts best-in-class safety, a range of up to 263-mile (WLTP), and premium levels of comfort and specification making it the perfect car for ex-Liverpool striker Owen, his family and their lifestyle. 


Leapmotor UK Managing Director, Damien Dally also said that the Leapmotor C10 and T03 offers the best value for customers in terms of the high tech specification and excellent quality.

