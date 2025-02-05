Free KTM Komuter Rides for Thaipusam – Transport Minister

Transport Minister, Anthony Loke announced that Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) will be offering free rides to Klang Valley on Feb 10 till 11 in conjunction with the Thaipusam festival.

He added that the free rides will be available for all trips within the Klang Valley to and from Batu Caves starting at midnight on Feb 10.

“This initiative is aimed at meeting passenger demand, particularly Hindu devotees, tourists, and members of the public who wish to experience the uniqueness of Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves.

“We expect nearly 500,000 passengers to benefit from this service, marking a 10 per cent increase from last year, with peak travel expected on Feb 11,” he said as quoted from Bernama.

Furthermore, he also said said that KTM Komuter would operate 24 hours daily for four days from Feb 9 to 12.

“During this period, senior citizens, the disabled, and children between two and six years old will receive a 50% discount, while children under two can travel for free,” he added.