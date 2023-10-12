Carlist.my
  4. Free premium carwash at the Re-Energize 100% Fitfest, courtesy of Armor All 

Auto News
 | 

As you gear up for the Re-Energize 100% Fitfest from October 27th to 29th at Desa ParkCity Carpark 3, there's an exclusive treat for your wheels - Armor All is rolling in with a special carwash zone.

Do you want your car to be gleaming from a premium wash, tires shining, every nook and cranny spotless? You can at Armor All’s special area. 

Interior and exterior - washing, drying, even shining up those tires and giving it a good vacuum. And the best part? It's absolutely FREE! 

But there's limited spots each day, so race on over early to secure your slot.

Get ready to buff up your vehicle while you get pumped up at the Fitfest doing your workouts like dance, HIIT, combat, strength training, and cardio. 

See you at the Armor All carwash zone!
 

Check out the best car deals in town!

Muhammad Syahnaz

Muhammad Syahnaz

Junior Content Writer

Related News

Comments

