Free TNG e-Wallet credits when you buy Continental tyres - until 30 June 2023

Continental Tyre Malaysia has launched its latest and upgraded Total Confidence Plan TCP) extra warranty program in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitris as well as its 60th anniversary.

For those who are looking to buy new tyres from Continental, you can get complimentary Touch 'n Go e-Wallet credits up to RM200 depending on the number and size of the tyres. If, however, you're aware of Continental, its TCP extra warranty program should be the bigger winner.

The Continental Total Confidence Plan (TCP) offers some very unique benefits such as:

First 12-months road hazard coverage

1-to-1 tyre replacement

Easy claim process via mobile app + more

According to the Managing Director of Continental Tyre Malaysia, Andrea Somorova, "We are pleased to launch the upgraded version of Total Confidence Plan that offers our drivers the extra warranty coverage, and what better time than Raya celebrations when drivers hit the roads to “balik kampung” to celebrate the festivities with family."

"The Continental TCP program is here to stay, and we hope that our consumers and drivers will take this opportunity to register for extra protection and peace of mind," added Ms Somorova.

Continental Tyre Malaysia's latest campaign start from now until 30 June and it is applicable at all participating dealers nationwide plus any purchase via Continental’s official Shopee store. Like most things, T&C apply.