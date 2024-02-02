GAC Emkoo and Aion Y Plus EV also coming to Malaysia in 2024

Together with the official preview and arrival of the 2024 GAC GS3 Emkoom, WTC Automotif (WTCA) also showcased two more models that'll arrive here in Malaysia this year - the GAC Emkoo and GAC Aion Y Plus EV.

While the GAC GS3 Emzoom is said to be fighting against the heavy hitters in the B-segment SUV segment like the Proton 50, Honda HR-V, and Chery Omoda 5, the GAC Emkoo will be competing with the likes of the Proton X70 and Honda CR-V to name a few.

Just like the GS3 Emzoom, the GAC Emkoo's main attraction has to be its exterior design featuring several appealing features such as its Borderless V-Shape Grille, "Eyes of Revelations" LED headlamps, and a similarly exciting-looking rear end with a unique set of tail lights.

No news on the powertrain just yet, but the GAC Emkoo comes in three powertrain options - a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, and a 2.0-litre hybrid. It is expected that the option that'll arrive here in Malaysia would most likely be the 1.5-litre, which is the same as the GS3 Emzoom with 177PS and 270Nm of torque.

Moving to the last eye-catcher of the night, the GAC Aion Y Plus EV will be officially launched here in Malaysia within the first half of 2024. With almost similar dimensions to the BYD Atto 3 (apart from being 80mm longer with an extra 30mm wheelbase), this all-electric SUV (some might call it an MPV) certainly has that Gulf Racing vibe with the blue and orange combo.

Riding on the GAC AION Electric Platform (AEP2.0) which has been extensively developed exclusively for EVs, the Aion Y Plus' extended body also features the widest wheelbase of its segment at 2,750mm and a very spacious interior space that can be transformed into a 1.8-metre-wide double bed.

Other highlights include the Angel's Wing headlights with seven horizontal light bars positioned in between a very smooth and almost completely covered front end. Positioned to attract the younger crowd, the Aion Y Plus will be available in seven exciting exterior colour options.

As for power and range, the GAC Aion Y Plus carries a single electric motor powering the front wheels with 204PS and 225Nm of torque paired with the 63.2kWh 'Magazine Battery' pack which can cover up to 430km (WLTP) in a single charge.

WTCA also confirmed the signing of the GAC Aion Distribution agreement last month to make them the sole distributor of GAC Aion vehicles here in Malaysia. This is a part of their strategic move towards the future of sustainable mobility.

Looks like 2024 will be a defining year for the GAC brand here in Malaysia.