Editor's Pick
  Geely enters Australia and New Zealand with launch of EV SUV EX5, will be introduced to more than 20 markets by 2025

Geely enters Australia and New Zealand with launch of EV SUV EX5, will be introduced to more than 20 markets by 2025

Auto News
 | 

Geely Auto has recently nveiling its EX5 all-electric SUV in the Oceania region. The launch marks the brand's entry into the Australian and New Zealand markets, signifying a bold expansion of its international footprint.

 

CEO of Geely Auto Group, Jerry Gan, said that by the end of this year, Geely will reach markets including the UK, Brazil, and South Africa, adding more than 300 new sales and service outlets and bringing its international channel layout to more than 1,100.

 

The EX5 has already made its mark in various global markets, receiving a remarkable response. Within a mere week of its launch in Indonesia, the all-electric SUV garnered over 1,000 orders. Furthermore, it piqued customer interest in the Philippines and Costa Rica, setting the stage for its global expansion.

 

With Geely's ambitious roadmap, the EX5 is poised to take the world by storm, scheduled to be introduced in more than 20 markets by the end of 2025.

 

Geely's EX5 showcases the brand's cutting-edge technology, built on the global intelligent electric architecture (GEA), which includes advanced features like the Short Blade Battery, CTB Structure, and the powerful 11-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive.

 

Committed to dominating the NEV market, Geely plans to launch 8 new models within three years, all leveraging the GEA platform, to cater to diverse customer needs worldwide. With this ambitious plan in motion, the brand sets its sights on redefining the global NEV landscape.

Related News

Comments

