Geely's new logo = rearview mirror + Microsoft Windows + Cadillac

Geely has unveiled its latest logo to show a 'broader brand identity of boundless imagination and innovation'.

Representing a fresh start for 2023 (as how it is literally stated in the title of its video showcasing the new logo), we can't help but notice that the flatter and simpler take on its new logo is a sort of a mashup between a car's rearview mirror and the logos from Microsoft Windows and Cadillac. Neato.

A 'minimalist' approach to follow the trend?

There are not a lot of details that can be dissected from Geely's new logo and a quick glance showcases a white shield with six different sections as well as Geely's name placed under it in a blue/white colour combo.

It might also look like a person with six humungous front teeth smiling from ear to ear, but that's probably not what they were aiming for. It's definitely the other way around in terms of design compared to its previous iterations with mountains, but simplicity might be a sign of greater things to come.

New logo for new platforms and models?

It's no secret that Geely is planning for global domination in the automobile industry and they've been working hard to develop new models based on several enhanced platforms like the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), for example.

In other words, Geely is well on its way to introducing smarter and more advanced technological products in the years to come as well as focusing on the wants and needs of its customers. It's a new chapter for the Chinese powerhouse, and we can't wait to see what they have in store.

We're still waiting on the arrival of Lynk & Co, though. 2025 seems sooo far away.