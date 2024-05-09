Get your 'Competition Sport' on with the new 550hp BMW M4 CS

BMW has unveiled the all-new 2024 BMW M4 CS - a souped-up version of the already impressive BMW M4 Competition Coupé into an everyday machine that can also rip around the track.

What they've essentially done is basically increase the total power output of the BMW M4 Coupé as well as give it a model-specific chassis tuning and some good ol' weight reduction in order to dial things up a few notches to make it a true 'Competition Sport' offering.

Its 3.0-litre inline-six M TwinPower Turbo engine is tuned to produce 550hp and 650Nm of torque - that's a 20hp increase compared to the BMW M4 Competition. This is all possible via a sleeve-free, closed-deck construction for the crankcase, a forged lightweight crankshaft, and a cylinder head with a 3D-printed core.

The result? 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds, 0-200km/h in 11.1 seconds, and a limited top speed of 302km/h. There are also model-specific engine mounting and stiffer spring rates for enhanced power delivery as well as some sick tunes from a set of dual-branch exhaust system with controlled flaps and a titanium rear silencer.

Getting all that power down to all four wheels is done via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic which can be set for comfortable daily driving or a more sport-oriented feel in the track.

There's also the fully variable Active M Differential for the rear axle that can be switched to powering all four wheels or just the rear for a more intense driving experience.

And future owners will look extra cool in doing so thanks to the forged M light-alloy wheels with the exclusive V-spoke design finished in either matt Gold Bronze or matt Black.

19-inch fronts (275/35 ZR19) and 20-inch rears (285/30 ZR20) are wrapped with track tyres as standard, but if you want 'ultra track tyres', they're available as an option, just like like the M Carbon ceramic brakes (M Compound brakes fitted as standard).

As for weight reduction, a lot more usage of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) is implemented in the construction of the 2024 BMW M4 CS. You'll find these beauties for the roof, bonnet, splitter, air intakes, side mirror caps, rear diffuser, and spoiler.

Even the bucket seats are carbon fibre which helps to drop down its overall weight by 20kg. And yes, they are electronically adjustable and come with a heating function to keep your bottoms nice and toasty while ripping through the apexes.

There are a lot more creature comforts thrown into the mix like wireless charging, dual-zone auto climate control, a host of active safety assists, and a Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System, just to name a few.

No news on production numbers just yet, but if it does make its way into Malaysia, you can be sure that it'll cost way more than the BMW M4 Competition which is available from RM751,000.