Get your MINI on at MINIfest 2023 - 22 July @ Sentul Depot

MINI Malaysia is ready once again to spread its love with the return of the MINIfest 2023.

Everything and anything MINI is welcome to spend the day with other fellow MINI enthusiasts or MINIacs paired with some good local music, amazing art, and a selection of entertainment and delights on 22 July 2023 at the Tiffin at the Yard, Sentul Depot.

mini malaysia minifest 2023 sentul

Experience the 'Big Love and Big Fun' via the MINI line-up showcases new and old, test drives for the MINI Countryman and MINI Electric, live entertainment, and even workshops to further enhance the community amongst the MINIacs family.

Fans and enthusiasts of MINI will definitely don't want to miss the MINI Garage display area where they'll be showcasing some of the most iconic models like the MINI Classic, MINI 3-Door R53, MINI 3-Door R56, MINI Coupe R58, MINI Countryman R60, and also the MINI Paceman JCW R61.

Eventgoers can also take part in the MINI Slingshot to get a more exciting view of the MINIfest which will also feature a wide range of carnival games, brand partners' participation, car boot vendors, and even a workshop for the young ones to construct a Remarkable Battery Powered MINI from scratch, personalised jewellery, and more.

mini malaysia minifest 2023

The MINIfest 2023 will take place on 22 July 2023 (Saturday) from 11 am to 9 pm at the Tiffin at the Yard, Sentul Depot, Sentul West. Pre-register your attendance now at www.mini.my/en_MY/home/happenings/minifest-2023 and the first 200 pre-registered attendees will receive exclusive door gifts while the following 300 will be gifted with unique F&B vouchers.

See you there!

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

