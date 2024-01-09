Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Get your Tomei on with the Nissan Almera Kuro (Black) Edition - From RM83,888

Get your Tomei on with the Nissan Almera Kuro (Black) Edition - From RM83,888

Auto News
 | 

Get your Tomei on with the Nissan Almera Kuro (Black) Edition - From RM83,888

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) is welcoming the new year with the 2024 Nissan Almera Kuro (Black) Edition.

One of Malaysia's most popular B-segment sedans gets a refresh thanks to the new Glacier Grey exterior colour and two newly-introduced Packages designed by Tomei Japan, the Kuro Package and the limited edition Kuro GT Package (300 vehicle sets only).

2024 nissan almera kuro black edition price specs malaysia tomei bodykit

Starting with the Kuro Package which is priced at just RM1,000 over the Nissan Almera Kuro Edition which comes in three variants priced from RM83,888 to RM95,888 (OTR prices, not including the Kuro or Kuro GT packages).

This promotional RM1,000 Kuro Package gets you a host of gloss black body kit parts from Tomei (originally priced at RM8,000) which includes the front grille cladding, aero kit, alloy rims (15-16 inches, depending on variant), boot lid spoiler, door handle protectors and visor, kicking plate, sport pedals, and Ice Cool tinting film.

2024 nissan almera kuro black edition price specs malaysia tomei bodykit

Add an extra RM500 on top of the RM1,000 and you'll get the more exclusive Kuro GT Package (original add-on price RM3,200) and the Nissan Almera Kuro (Black) Edition gets a lovely looking Tomei GT Wing as well as a set of IMPUL Racing Aura HS-06 16-inch alloy rims.

2024 nissan almera kuro black edition price specs malaysia tomei bodykit

The Kuro GT Package, however, is only available for the Nissan Almera VLP and VLT variants. ETCM also stated the monthly installment for the updated Nissan Almera Kuro (Black) Edition starts from RM658/month.

For more info, head over to www.nissan.com.my or visit the nearest authorised dealer.

Related Tags
Nissan Nissan Malaysia Edaran Tan Chong Motor ETCM Nissan Almera 2024 Nissan Almera Nissan Almera Kuro Edition Nissan Almera Black Edition Nissan Almera Kuro Edition price Malaysia Nissan Almera Kuro Edition specs
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now