Get your Tomei on with the Nissan Almera Kuro (Black) Edition - From RM83,888

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) is welcoming the new year with the 2024 Nissan Almera Kuro (Black) Edition.

One of Malaysia's most popular B-segment sedans gets a refresh thanks to the new Glacier Grey exterior colour and two newly-introduced Packages designed by Tomei Japan, the Kuro Package and the limited edition Kuro GT Package (300 vehicle sets only).

Starting with the Kuro Package which is priced at just RM1,000 over the Nissan Almera Kuro Edition which comes in three variants priced from RM83,888 to RM95,888 (OTR prices, not including the Kuro or Kuro GT packages).

This promotional RM1,000 Kuro Package gets you a host of gloss black body kit parts from Tomei (originally priced at RM8,000) which includes the front grille cladding, aero kit, alloy rims (15-16 inches, depending on variant), boot lid spoiler, door handle protectors and visor, kicking plate, sport pedals, and Ice Cool tinting film.

Add an extra RM500 on top of the RM1,000 and you'll get the more exclusive Kuro GT Package (original add-on price RM3,200) and the Nissan Almera Kuro (Black) Edition gets a lovely looking Tomei GT Wing as well as a set of IMPUL Racing Aura HS-06 16-inch alloy rims.

The Kuro GT Package, however, is only available for the Nissan Almera VLP and VLT variants. ETCM also stated the monthly installment for the updated Nissan Almera Kuro (Black) Edition starts from RM658/month.

For more info, head over to www.nissan.com.my or visit the nearest authorised dealer.