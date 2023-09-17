Goodyear marks 125th anniversary, unveils premium EV tyre and more

In the spirit of celebrating 125 years of rich history on technology exploration and looking forward to building a sustainable Better Future, Goodyear unveiled four premium product lines for the Asia Pacific region in an event themed Goodyear: 125 Years in Motion in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Throughout Goodyear’s 125 years, the company has consistently innovated multi-brand product portfolios to deliver confident mobility for drivers around the world. Powered by Goodyear’s advanced technologies, the four new products are:

Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 for Luxury Sports (size 17-22 inches premium performance tyre)

Wrangler DuraTrac RT for Premium 4x4 Off-Road (size 15-18 inches passenger vehicle tyre)

ElectricDrive (size 17-21 inches premium EV tyre)

Assurance MaxGuard for Mid Passenger (size 15-20 inches pickup and SUV A/T tyre)

These new products showcased its ability in an immersive track event attended by nearly 300 customer representatives. Interactive displays offered during the event also enabled guests to be fully immersed in Goodyear’s superior solutions and services for future mobility. This goes to show Goodyear’s commitment in advanced energy efficiency, safety, tyre longevity, comfort, convenience, and digital-based solutions.

At the event, the tyre manufacturer also displayed its 90% sustainable-material demonstration tyre, highlighting its aspirational goal to develop a 100% sustainable-material and maintenance-free tyre by 2030.

“Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the world’s largest automotive markets and holds incredible potential. Goodyear’s innovative spirit and drive for excellence puts us at the epicentre of the mobility revolution and we are working closely with customers and innovators to transform the transportation industry,” Nathaniel Madarang, President, Goodyear Asia Pacific.

For now, only Goodyear Assurance Maxguard tyre is available for purchase through official retailers in Malaysia. The rest will be progressively introduced in various Asia Pacific markets. Price range for these tyres in Malaysia is estimated between RM 280 - RM 480 depending on the size variant.