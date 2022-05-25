Government Approves New Highways For The Klang Valley

More highways are to be built around the Klang Valley, according to works minister Fadillah Yusof.

According to FMT, works minister Fadillah Yusof has said that the government has approved proposals from the private sector to build new highways, around the Klang Valley.

He said that the highway building proposals were approved to help address the problem of traffic congestion around the country and increase connectivity around the Klang Valley.

But there are no guarantees...

"With these new highways, we hope the connectivity within the Klang Valley and the rest of the country will improve," he told FMT at the works ministry's Hari Raya celebration recently.

He also said other proposals are being analysed and are currently under consideration.

"We will continue to look into the other proposals and hope the private sector will comply with the set requirements and conditions once approval has been granted."

Picture credit: @nadiafernz on Twitter

Although Fadillah hopes that these new highways will decrease congestion, he makes no guarantees that it will, as there is an increasing number of vehicles on the road.

However, he said that the continued investment in public transport should help alleviate traffic congestion.

The public can help ease traffic congestion

"The government continues to invest in public transport, such as the MRT and LRT, to ensure alternatives are available to the people."

"If 60% of the people use the roads while 40% use public transport, it can offset the increase in vehicle numbers and potentially reduce traffic congestion," he said.

Experts are skeptical though

In another report by FMT, where they interviewed two transport experts, the individuals practically said that the new highways would not alleviate traffic.

Transport consultants Rosli Azad Khan and Goh Bok Yen said the government's priorities were misplaced in the report.

"It is time for us to consolidate and resolve the first mile and last mile issues of our public transport systems. They're not operating at the optimal level, with so many of them constantly breaking down. Shouldn't a responsible government resolve those issues first?" said Rosli.

Goh, on the other hand, said that there was an "obvious conflict" between Putrajaya's investment in the construction of rails, coaches, and feeder buses and the continued building of elevated urban expressways.

"They don't compliment each other but are competing," he said, according to FMT's report.







