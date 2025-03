The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (“KPDN”) has made it compulsory for all genuine engine oils sold in Malaysia to obtain SIRIM certification.

With the “Trade Descriptions Order” gazetted on the 11th of October 2024, companies were given 6 months to comply with the new regulations. Buyers of engine oils can expect to see certifications or markings on the containers of their engine oil starting from the 7th of April.

SIRIM QAS International SDN BHD (“SIRIM QAS”) will be responsible for certifying engine oils to “Certification Scheme for Genuine Product”. They will also be handing out the “Conformity Label” on container lids of engine oil containers.

“This new order will enable consumers to identify the sale of genuine motor vehicle engine oil in the market, thus curbing the sale of counterfeit oil which could pose safety risks and cause accidents on the road.” said Armizan Mohd Ali, minister of domestic trade and cost of living.

He then mentioned “This order will also protect the interests of motor vehicle engine oil product manufacturing companies by curbing the risk of the production of fake products by irresponsible parties”

The minister warned that “Strict action will be taken against any importing company, distributor, or seller who sells uncertified products and does not have a valid compliance label from the authorities,”

So the next time you pay a visit to your local petrol station or car shop, make sure that the engine oil you purchase is genuine with the conformity label on the top of the lid.