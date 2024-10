Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the government is reviewing the mechanism to implement targeted subsidies for RON95.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, he said one proposal being considered is for Malaysians to produce their MyKad at the petrol pump, as foreigners will be ineligible for subsidised petrol.

"This means there will be two pricing mechanisms — one for eligible Malaysians and another for the T15 (top 15% earners) and foreigners.

“However, this is just a proposal, and the Finance Ministry will announce more details in the coming months," Loke told the media in Parliament after the tabling of Budget 2025.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced before this that the government will implement targeted subsidies for RON95 petrol by mid-2025.

Anwar noted that the government remains committed to providing targeted subsidies for 85% of the population, which is expected to cost approximately RM12 billion. This shows the government's dedication to supporting the financial well-being of most of the population.