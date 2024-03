If for some reason you're not really satisfied with how your 2023 Toyota Alphard AH40 or Toyota Vellfire AGH40 look or feel, there's something you can do about it.

Wing Hin, one of UMW Toyota's top authorised dealers here in Malaysia, is also a fan of racing. While Wing Hin Motorsports might be busy carving through corners in their Vios Challenge race car, they do have some lovely parts for your new Alphard and Vellfire.

We're talking official GR Performance Parts for AH40 Alphards and AGH40 Vellfires that enhance the aesthetics of the MPVs as well as improve handling for a better and safer driving experience overall.

For the Toyota Alphard, the GR Performance Parts consist of:

GR 20-inch forged alloy wheels

GR Sports side visor set

GR interior and exterior performance damper set

GR brace components

GR door stabilisers

GR carbon number plate & handle protection set

The same upgrades can be found for the 2023 Toyota Vellfire AGH40, with the addition of a GR front spoiler with LEDs, GR side skirt set, GR rear bumper spoiler, and GR dress-up muffler.

To recap, the 2023 Toyota Alphard AH40 comes solely in the 2.4T Executive Lounge priced at RM538,000 (OTR without insurance). Fitted with the 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine (T24A-FTS), the new Alphard produces 278PS and 430Nm of torque.

As for the 2023 Toyota Vellfire AGH40, it comes with a more affordable asking price of RM438,000 as it is fitted with a 2.5-litre Dual VVT-i naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine (2AR-FE) that produces 182PS and 235Nm of torque.

To know more, head over to Wing Hin Motorsports Facebook page.