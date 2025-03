The AION Hyptec HT from GAC will be coming to Malaysia very soon as teased in their Facebook Post earlier this week.

The Hyptec HT is already available in neighboring countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, giving us a good idea of what to expect when the car arrives on our shores.

In AION Malaysia's Facebook teaser post for the Hyptec HT, the range is quoted as 600++ km, similar to what’s reported in Thailand and Indonesia. Though it is not confirmed if it was based on the CLCT cycle, WLTP range is confirmed to be 520km.

Assuming the Malaysian model mirrors its neighbors, we can expect a single motor powering the rear wheels with 335 hp and 420 Nm, allowing a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds. The car will be fitted with a 83kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery that should be good for 681 km of city driving.

Emphasizing luxury, the car features a forward-folding passenger seat to give the rear passenger a true “First Class Experience.” There's also a folding table for added convenience, in case you decide not to fold the seats. The Falcon Wing doors, reminiscent of the Tesla Model X, are sure to turn heads as passengers access the car in public. Oh and one more thing…… It's got a 22-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system.

Based on pricing from neighboring markets (excluding Singapore), the car is expected to be priced in the ballpark of RM200,000. This will bring it up against fierce competition like the BYD Atto 3, the Xpeng G6, and of course the Tesla Model Y. Do you think this new EV has what it takes to bring up the heat in Malaysia?